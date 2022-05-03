State champions Lance Williams and Hunter Sturgill highlighted a group of six area wrestlers who were named to various Tennessee State Writers Association all-state wrestling teams on Tuesday.
Williams, a junior at Alcoa, picked up his second all-state selection in three years after an undefeated season (27-0) that concluded with a victory via pinfall over Fulton’s Seth Vaughn to win the Class A 285-pound state championship.
Sturgill (34-4) became the first Heritage freshman to win a state title when he earned a 7-1 decision over Cleveland’s Arlo Laxton in the Class AA 132-pound weight class.
Maryville’s Peyton Cooper and Adrian Gumm were also named to the Class AA team for the 195-pound and 285-pound weight classes, respectively.
Cooper (40-4) claimed a third-place finish at state with by pinning Siegel’s Connor Milhorn in one minute, 33 seconds. Gumm (31-5) also placed third after a 1-0 decision over Summit’s Ryan Smith.
Seymour’s Elinor Underwood (31-7) and Angelina Slingluff (21-7) garnered recognition on the girls team in the 107-pound and 126-pound weight classes, respectively, after each placed fourth at state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.