Maryville’s football team has been rewarded handsomely following yet another state championship.
Six Rebels players — three on each side of the ball — were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State team.
The honorees from the offense were quarterback Cade Chambers and wide receivers Ashton Maples and A.J. Davis. The defensive honorees were lineman Ethan Ensley, linebacker Mason Shelton and safety Drew Crowder.
Chambers was a Mr. Football semifinalist and was named MVP of the state championship game victory over Ravenwood. He passed for 2,009 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 548 yards and eight more touchdowns.
Maples gave the Rebels a major threat in the red zone with his ability to win jump balls. Of his 31 receptions, 13 went for touchdowns.
Davis made the all-state team as an athlete. He had 53 receptions for 818 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 178 yards and one touchdown and threw two touchdown passes.
Ensley terrorized opposing quarterbacks and running backs all season. He had 32 tackles for loss among 66 tackles. Nine of those were sacks, and he forced one fumble.
Shelton was the Rebels’ leading tackler with 129. He had 17 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks. He also forced five fumbles and recovered another.
Crowder made 20 tackles, including two for loss, and turned on his ball-hawking skills when it mattered most. He intercepted two passes in the semifinal win over Oakland and intercepted one more against Ravenwood. He finished the season with five interceptions and recovered one fumble.
The TSWA will release its All-State teams for 1A, 2A and 3A on Wednesday. On Thursday it will release the Division II All-State teams.
