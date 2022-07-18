Two Tennessee players were taken within the first nine picks of the third round to kickstart what would become a historic day for the program during the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.
Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb was the first of six Tennessee players taken in rounds three through 10 when the Washington Nationals selected him with the No. 84 overall pick. Redshirt junior right-hander Ben Joyce, who threw the fastest pitch in college baseball history this season (105.5 mph), was picked by the Los Angeles Angels five slots later.
Lipscomb was named an All-American by six different publications, including a first-team nod from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, after slashing .355/.428/.717 with 22 home runs and an SEC-leading 84 RBIs. Joyce used his flamethrower fastball to post a 2.23 ERA while striking out 53 batters over 32 1/3 innings.
Tennessee waited three rounds for its next player to come off the board before rattling off four selections in a 53-pick span.
Will Mabrey started the run by being selected by Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round with the No. 168 overall pick. The junior left-hander built his draft stock this season by becoming one of UT’s most reliable relievers, registering a 2.63 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while striking out 52 batters over 41 innings.
Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega was also taken in the sixth round, going to the Minnesota Twins with the No. 174 overall pick. He slashed .323/.398/.634 with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 64 RBIs in his first full season with Tennessee.
Junior left fielder Seth Stephenson and junior right-hander Mark McLaughlin were drafted by the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox, respectively, in the seventh round.
Stephenson was fourth on the team in batting average (.339) and finished second in the SEC in stolen bases (25). McLaughlin made 27 appearances, recording a 2.01 ERA and 1.09 WHIP while striking out 45 batters over 31 1/3 innings.
The six selections came a day after junior center fielder Drew Gilbert, junior right fielder Jordan Beck and sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell were drafted Sunday. Gilbert and Beck were the 17th and 18th players in program history selected in the first round.
The nine total selections sets a program record with 10 more rounds slated for Tuesday. The previous record was eight in 1992, which was a 50-round draft.
Notable Tennessee players still on the board for the final day of the draft, which will start at 2 p.m. today, are junior shortstop Cortland Lawson, Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh, graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius and graduate catcher Evan Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.