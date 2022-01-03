No team garnered more All-State selections from the Tennessee Football Coaches Association than Alcoa, who placed seven players on the Class 3A team.
Caden Buckles, Tyler Jeffries, Lance Williams, Bubba Williams, Aaron Davis, Jordan Harris and Major Newman were the Tornadoes selected.
Maryville's Carson Jones, Markel Fortenberry, Cal Grubbs, Noah Vaughn and DJ Burks were named to the Class 6A team.
The King's Academy landed Nakelin McAfee, Nick Donato and Marshaun Bowers on the Division II-A team and Brendon Harris was the lone selection from Seymour.
