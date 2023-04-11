Maryville coach Adam Sullivan felt the Rebels played District 4-4A opponent Bearden closer than the final, seven-run loss indicated.
Maryville trailed by a run entering the top of the sixth inning, but a single and two errors loaded the bases with no outs. The district’s No. 1 team then scored five times to blow the game open before Maryville got out of the inning, capitalizing on the latest instance of the Rebels’ recurring problem — the out-of-control inning — in a 7-0 Bearden win Tuesday night at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“We’ve had some bad innings here lately, about one inning a game,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “We gave up five today, and last week we had some innings like that where we just imploded. We’ve got to catch the ball, field the ball.”
Sullivan called the Rebels’ ability to prevent the big inning the separating factor on whether they make the jump to compete with the district’s heavyweights or not. Last week, Maryville lost in similar fashion to Farragut thanks to a five-run third inning, and before that, a nine-run fourth was the deciding factor in its loss to William Blount.
Tuesday night, Eli Hames (L) allowed a single to Luke Seagrist to lead off the sixth. Each of his next two pitches resulted in a ball in play in the infield, but his defense booted both tries, loading the bases just three pitches into the inning.
Hames struck out the next two batters to open a path out of the sixth with potentially nothing across, but Bearden’s nine-hole hitter Kyle Moss roped a two-run single, opening the floodgates on Hames.
Citing his prior record of success — Hames had worked around base runners in each of the first five innings — Sullivan let Hames stay in to face the top of the Bulldogs’ order. However, Tennessee commit Brooks Wright walked, setting up Evan Goins’ two-run double.
“We probably could’ve come in there with Hunter (Olivet) or Brady (Orr), somebody that matched up well with certain pitches,” Sullivan said. “But he’s (Hames) been doing a good job. And the reality of it is that if we field two balls and make plays, then we’re in the dugout hitting. We’ve just got to get over that, and I believe in them.”
With only two more district games to play, the Rebels know that their place within the District 4-4A standings won’t change much over the second half of the season. With that, Sullivan is turning his squad’s attention fully to May and the district tournament, where he hopes that, at that time, they will have learned enough to prevent the imploding innings and make a postseason run.
“May, whenever the (district) tournament starts, that’s a big day for us,” Sullivan said. “That’s time for us, we’ve got to get ready for that. Right now, we are kin of set where we are in the district standings, so our next few district games might look a little different from what we’d normally do. We’re getting ready for the tournament.
“I hope I’m really proud of the guys for hanging in there and making a run in May. Not giving up right now on April 11 is what I want to see. I want to see us come back and fight and try to find a way.”
