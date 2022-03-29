The energy in William Blount's dugout didn't change.
The Governors had led rival Heritage for more than five innings when Dylan Varitek doubled to left field to score Avari Belcher and tie William Blount at two runs each in the sixth.
The sequence may have given Heritage some much-needed momentum, but it did little to deflate the Govs, who came back out in the sixth and scored on a wild pitch to regain the lead, then added some crucial insurance on a Nate Ray two-run shot over the left field wall before the Mountaineers' tying run in the seventh to help William Blount hang on in a 5-3 District 4-4A bout at Charlie Puleo Field on Wednesday.
"We still had high energy (after losing the lead)," William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. "These guys are resilient, they've had high energy all year. We knew we had the top of our order up (in the bottom of the sixth) and felt good there. Adding on after we took the initial lead was big."
The Govs (8-5, 2-0 District 4-4A) made a statement early in front of a packed home field for the team's annual in-school game that allowed fellow students to watch during school hours.
Will Vance connected on an RBI double to left field to score Rohde Kirkland and give William Blount a 1-0 advantage in the first, then Ethan Prats led off the second with a solo home run to put the Govs up 2-0.
On the mound, Kirkland, at times, appeared to be on the brink of allowing Heritage (4-6, 0-2) to cut into William Blount's lead, but the senior pitcher did enough to keep the Govs out of trouble, throwing six strikeouts and more than five scoreless innings.
For the Mountaineers, it was a familiar problem. Heritage has been unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position early in its 2022 campaign and the issue was evident again Wednesday as it produced just two runs with a total of 11 players on base.
"It's the same thing that it's been, (no) timely hitting with runners in scoring position," Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. "It seems like the last two years that's where we've struggled is when we get runners in scoring position and we can't capitalize early in the season. Some of those hits just weren't falling, so we've got to keep working and keep getting better."
Heritage loaded the bases in the fifth and plated its first run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cody White that scored Varitek to make it 2-1, but with the bases still full, Kaden Adist grounded into a double play to Kirkland to end another opportunity.
Varitek's game-tying double with two outs in the sixth seemed to have provided the Mountaineers with an offensive spark, but Job Matossian and Kirkland started off the bottom half of the inning with a timely answer, both reaching base on a double to center and a single to right, respectively.
Kirkland managed to make it to second on the throw from right to hold Matossian up at third, but Heritage pitcher Luke Johnson's wild pitch during the following at-bat allowed Matossian to score the go-ahead run.
"That was a big lead-off double by Matossian to get us a going and (Kirkland) came up with a big two-strike hit," Young said. "Adding on there after giving up the lead initially, that was big."
When Ray stepped up to bat, he hadn't recorded a hit all afternoon at 0-of-2, but the one he did make contact on was among the biggest for the Govs, giving them extra cushion going into the seventh.
Ray's home run loomed even larger when Johnson pulled Heritage back within two on a solo homer of his own with no outs in the seventh and the Mountaineers were able to get the tying run at the plate, but relief pitcher Brooks Bird closed the door.
"This was big for us after winning Monday at Bearden and to come back here and get a win," Young said. "That's what I told them, the sign of a good team is bouncing back off of a good win and following it up with another well-played game and we did that today. To get off to a good start in this district, I'm proud of them."
