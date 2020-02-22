KNOXVILLE — Alcoa rattled off a lengthy run in the first quarter only to watch Kingston squash the momentum right before the period ended.
The Tornadoes ended the first half with another spurt, but the Yellow Jackets rallied yet again.
Seven unanswered points to end the third quarter and the continuation of said run to start the fourth, however, proved to be the finishing blow Alcoa was building toward, paving the way for a 58-38 victory in the District 4-AA semifinals Saturday at Fulton High School.
“Tonight, it was just a matter of being great in the half-court (defense) and doing our job on No. 22 (Harper Neal) and No. 2 (Brady Lutrell), which I thought we did, and slowly over time we were going to get stops that led to one small run, a second small run and then finally over the course of the game, you’ve really worn them down,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “That third one ended up being the knockout punch.”
Alcoa (18-9) will vie for its second district championship in three years against Fulton (18-6) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The two programs split their regular season series with the Falcons dominating the first meeting and the Tornadoes winning the latter.
Kingston (17-10) attempted to prevent the grudge match with a third-quarter run that trimmed an Alcoa lead that once swelled to as much as 14 to 37-33 with 3:18 remaining in the period after a Wyatt Heidle and-one.
Alcoa responded with a 15-0 run that spanned the final three minutes of the third quarter and the first three of the fourth.
The 19-point lead that the outburst generated was more than enough for the Tornadoes, who surrendered five points over the final 11 minutes, 18 seconds — a stifling defensive performance that came four days after Alcoa escaped with a 78-69 come-from-behind victory over Kingston in its regular season finale.
“It’s tough to change your game plan, but the only thing that matters is winning,” Collins said. “At my core, I’m an aggressor. I want to come after you defensively and use that to fuel offense, but when we looked at the film it kept putting us in bad positions and it led to wide-open 3s, and they knocked them down the other night at 57%.
“Tonight, at all costs, we wanted to cut off penetration and do our job on phenomenal players, and in turn, the model kind of flipped.”
Senior TJ Martin scored a team-high 12 points and junior Isiah Cox-Penson added 10.
The duo scored the last eight points of the pivotal run that punched Alcoa’s ticket back to the district championship game after a one-year hiatus, and just like its last trip, it wants to enter the Region 2-AA Tournament a winner.
“When you look at trying to become champions, the first step of the way is the district,” Collins said. “I have so much respect for how good this league is top to bottom because I don’t think there is a ton of separation one through five.
“... Ultimately, though, the league has gone through Fulton, and we have a chance to try and slay the dragon on their home floor. We’re excited for the matchup.”
The Lady Tornadoes honored Finley the best they could Saturday, utilizing a pair of double-digit scoring spurts in the first quarter to set up a lopsided victory over Scott in the District 4-AA semifinals.
“He was someone the girls loved, and Coach Finley loved basketball and he loved tournament time,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We have it on our warmup shirts, ‘Play for Finley,’ and now is the time.
“We’re trying to play for something bigger than ourselves.”
Alcoa (19-8) will attempt to win its third consecutive district championship against Fulton (9-16) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Reigning Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year Destiny Haworth scored a game-high 21 points while her younger sister, freshman Karli Haworth, tallied 10.
In total, 10 different players scored for the Lady Tornadoes in the rout.
Scott (12-16) opened the scoring with a Lyndsey Summers layup off an offensive rebound, but junior Brenna Ridge answered on the other end to kickstart an 11-0 run that featured four different scorers.
Alcoa then scored 15 unanswered points after a Kenzie Smith bucket to take a 22-point lead with two minutes remaining in the opening period.
“We talked about getting a good start because we didn’t think we played well Tuesday (against Kingston),” Baumann said. “There wasn’t a lot of pressure in this game because it’s not an elimination game, but we talked about never overlooking the opportunity to win a championship.
“We wanted to try and use these two games before we get to the elimination game to get better while also valuing championships, and I thought we did that tonight.”
