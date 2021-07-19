Skyler Boring was not the kind of high schooler who wanted to blend in, and that was especially the case when it came to wrestling.
Not only did the former co-captain and state-ranked wrestler for Heritage make his presence felt on the mat, he was hard to miss at tournaments with his blond mohawk that earned him the nickname “Rooster.”
“Even at state, people didn’t necessarily know his name, but they all knew who ‘Rooster’ was,” said Judy Ogle, Boring’s grandmother. “He was a very unique young man. He had no fear — he wanted to be different.”
Ogle remembers Boring as a compassionate goofball who was a friend to everyone, and the thing he enjoyed most was wrestling. She knew she had to find a way to keep his memory alive when, on May 28, 2013, Boring was killed in a tragic shooting incident in Maryville shortly after graduating from Heritage.
Ogle decided to honor Boring by giving back to the community — and to the sport he loved — through establishing the Skyler “Rooster” Boring Wrestling Foundation. In its eight years, the foundation has awarded more than $18,000 in scholarships to area wrestlers as well as thousands of additional dollars to fund tournament trips for teams in Blount County.
This year, the foundation gave out its final batch of scholarships, as Ogle has made the difficult decision to end the program.
“It just felt like it was time,” Ogle said. “We hope the foundation has made a difference, and I think it has. We just want Skyler to be remembered.”
Inside Ogle’s home, the walls are adorned with countless pictures of Boring. In some, he’s wearing black rectangular glasses with an infectious smile. In others taken at wrestling tournaments, Boring sports a unique pair of tights — with one leg scarlet red and the other black — beneath his Heritage singlet.
Ogle said Boring didn’t buy the tights that way. An Omaha native, Boring had his mom sew together two different pairs to create the combination of the University of Nebraska’s school colors.
“He was an avid Cornhusker fan,” Ogle said. “That was his tribute to where he was born.”
Boring left his mark on Heritage as part of the program’s first wrestling team to advance to the state tournament in 2012. He finished his final two seasons with a combined 53-17 record and 32 pins.
Heritage advanced to the state tournament again in 2013, but Boring wasn’t able to compete as an individual in that one after breaking his ankle during a match a few weeks prior.
Ogle remembers the meet in which Boring suffered that injury well. She watched from the stands as coaches tended to him, as she wasn’t allowed on the floor just yet, and she observed Boring repeatedly shaking his head, “No,” in response to whatever he was being told.
“Next thing I know, they’re bringing out a couple of folding chairs beside the mat and propping up him and his ankle,” Ogle said. “What I found out later is that they wanted to take him immediately to the hospital, and he said, ‘Not until my team is done.’”
Ogle’s pride in her grandson is palpable, and there are many more memories of him that make her smile. She can still picture Boring waltzing into her house with one of his friends on Memorial Day of 2013 — the day before Boring was killed. As was the norm, they asked Ogle if they could make chicken sandwiches, and they greeted her by her least favorite nickname.
“They called me ‘Mamaw,’ which they knew I hated,” Ogle said. “There are many Mamaw’s out there, and God bless them, but I was Grandma.”
That wasn’t always the case with Boring and his friends.
“They would fly into the house, ‘Mamaw, can we make a chicken sandwich?’ and I’d say, ‘Yeah, you can, but don’t call me Mamaw!’”
Ogle said she kept the deli-sliced chicken that Boring preferred in her fridge for months after his death, and she was far from the only one devastated by his loss. Some 1,500 people attended his memorial. Ogle spoke at the service and she said that, when she looked out over the vast crowd, she knew she had to do something.
“It hit me, ‘This community has been amazing, how do we repay this kindness?’” Ogle said. “That was what came to my mind: How do I honor Skyler and, at the same time, give back?”
So Ogle got to work setting up the Skyler “Rooster” Boring Wrestling Foundation. She assembled a team and began organizing fundraisers such as car washes and auctions. The foundation even set up a haunted house to raise money one Halloween.
It was a labor of love for Ogle, but it was also a lot of work.
Brain Gossett — vice president of the foundation as well as a wrestling and football coach for Alcoa — said he recognized a need for a more sustainable source of funds, so he got involved with setting up youth wrestling tournaments.
“I came to one of the first meetings, and I was really sort of overwhelmed by the desire of the people in place to honor (Boring),” Gossett said. “What impressed me about them was that there was no pity. There was sorrow, but there was (an attitude of), ‘Let’s make something positive out of something that’s really hard and really terrible,’ and I think that’s what really drew me in.
“It just kind of seemed natural that there would be a wrestling tournament.”
Thanks in large part to Gossett, the foundation was able to hold annual tournaments for beginners at Alcoa High School called the “Rooster’s Rumble,” always scheduled sometime between Christmas and New Years.
One of the most memorable tournaments happened by mistake in 2015 when Gossett learned the day before that Alcoa’s gym was actually unavailable, as its floors were supposed to be resurfaced that week. That meant the foundation didn’t have a venue, or at least that’s what Ogle thought when she got that eleventh-hour news.
“I said, ‘What are we going to do? And (Gossett) said, ‘We’re going to do it on the football field,’” Ogle said, to which she exclaimed. “‘It’s December!’
“I think I was about in tears. I was, like, ‘This is a disaster.’”
But it wasn’t. Ogle arrived at Alcoa’s football stadium early the next morning and watched the high school teams haul their own wrestling mats out onto the field. By the time the tournament got underway, the sun had emerged and the temperature had climbed into the 60s.
“It was a beautiful day,” Ogle said. “That was a moment I’ll never forget, and it was a first for this community.
“But the highlight every year has really been the scholarships.”
Scholarships have been awarded to 22 students from one of four Blount County high schools — Heritage, Alcoa, Maryville and William Blount — at the end of their senior year. Winners were selected based on criteria that involved their GPA, wrestling accomplishments as well as a demonstrated ability to be a mentor and upstanding member of the community.
“Wrestling is pretty underrepresented in the county, so having an opportunity that is unique to them for a scholarship was really special and important,” Gossett said. “There is this opportunity because (Boring) was a participant in wrestling, and I think that’s pretty impactful.”
On July 14 — what would have been Boring’s 26th birthday — Ogle and Gossett reflected on what the foundation has meant to Blount County wrestling.
There’s no question what Boring has meant to this community.
A painting of him by one of his former coaches, Rex Matlock, still hangs outside of Heritage’s gymnasium.
“Now Skyler has been gone eight years and, of course, a lot of kids in high school now did not know him,” Ogle said. “I just hope that what Skyler did and what we’ve done with this foundation in his name will keep his memory and his love for the sport alive.”
