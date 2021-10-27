CHATTANOOGA — The Alcoa girls soccer team felt like it could have performed better as it walked off the pitch Wednesday at Baylor School despite a 9-0 mercy-rule victory over Crosstown that ended with more than 32 minutes on the clock.
“We were just a little sloppy,” Alcoa sophomore forward Charlotte Tymon told The Daily Times. “We have to clean up a lot because we were not on our ‘A’ game, even with all the goals.”
Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (15-3-2) better hope Alcoa (13-6-1) does not find whatever efficiency it lacked ahead of their semifinal bout at 4 p.m. today because an admittedly lackluster performance was still dynamic.
Tymon opened the scoring in the third minute, passing out wide to Kaleea Scales before getting the ball back from the sprinting senior winger in space. Tymon took two uncontested touches in the box, patiently setting up her shot before blowing it past Crosstown goalkeeper Makiyah Vann.
“I came in so nervous, but then I got that first goal and was like, ‘Oh OK, we got this,’” Tymon said.
Tymon solidified that belief less than a minute later by finishing another give-and-go, this one with sophomore defender Scout Lauderback, and then junior midfielder Wendy Beristain scored off an assist from sophomore midfielder Annalise Erhart in the eighth minute.
Scales gave the Lady Tornadoes a 4-nil advantage in the 15th minute with a shot from just outside the box that glanced off Vann’s hands and caromed into the goal. Tymon scored twice more in the first half while Scales and Beristain each added another goal to give Alcoa an 8-0 lead.
“I thought our attacking third moved the ball around pretty well from the start,” Tymon said. “It was not our best game, but we kept our heads up and found the goal.”
Tymon advanced Alcoa to its fifth consecutive semifinal faster than expected with a goal in the 48th minute that moved her within one of tying the single-season record set by Sydney O’Hara in 2017 (33). It also provided some much-needed rest to a team that has less depth than it had in its four previous state tournament runs.
“I didn’t count on that happening, to be honest, but it gives us a chance to rest some girls that have played a lot of minutes,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “We didn’t go deep into the bench because we wanted (the starters) to get some work and move a little bit, but it was a short game.
“Now we get to rest them and hopefully they’ll be a little fresher tomorrow.”
CSAS, much like Crosstown, made its state tournament debut but fared much better, knocking off Madison Magnet, 3-0.
Alcoa did not have much to worry about as it raced around Crosstown defenders, but it knows the mishaps that did occur cannot continue against an opponent that proved to be more capable.
“I think it will be a tough match (against CSAS), and that’s what I was telling the girls at halftime,” Corley said. “Whatever time we were going to play in the second half, I needed them to show me that we can raise our level a little bit more because the first half, to me, was a little bit sloppy and I wanted them to be more efficient with the ball.
“I just want our girls to play at the level we know they can play to and not sink back down after a goal or two because they aren’t going to be able to do that tomorrow.”
