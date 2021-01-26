FARRAGUT — With three minutes left in the third, William Blount’s full-court press began to inflict nightmares on the Farragut boys.
The Governors didn’t give Farragut’s guards an inch to operate. They jumped in front of passing lanes, deflected passes and swiped steals. As a result, they forced seven turnovers on Farragut’s final eight possessions of the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Governors, they didn’t open the game with that same level of intensity. William Blount only mustered two points during the first seven minutes of the contest, allowing the Admirals to build a 15-point lead. The Governors couldn’t overcome their slow start during a 63-45 loss to Farragut on Tuesday night.
Caden Williamson came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points. Jake England added nine points and tormented Farragut on defense. Both players helped the Governors rebound from a slow start. They had multiple opportunities to cut Farragut’s lead to single-digits in the second half, but weren’t able to produce the momentum-swinging basket.
“We got back in the game, but every time it seemed like we needed a big bucket, we didn’t get one,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “We had some great looks; they just didn’t fall. Sometimes that happens. … We gave a lot of effort. We played hard and did some things we had to do to try to win and unfortunately the ball didn’t bounce our way sometimes.
“We will go back and work on our shooting like we always do and try to get better at it.”
The Governors trailed 42-23 with four minutes remaining in the third. That’s when they increased the intensity. England scored a traditional 3-point play; Cole Gibson scored a bucket off a steal and Williamson earned a steal and drove the full length of the court for a layup.
William Blount just couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. During the stretch where the Governors forced seven turnovers to close the third quarter, they only managed to slice Farragut’s lead from 19 to 13 points.
In the fourth quarter, Isaiah Smith scored in transition with two minutes to go to extend Farragut’s lead to 57-42. That proved to be the dagger.
Still, Windle was encouraged by his team’s performance. He liked his players’ effort and approved of their shot selection — the shots just weren’t falling. He’s still confident the Governors have a chance to be special in February.
“I think we can be as good as anybody in the league,” Windle said. “I think this league is wide open. I know Bearden is No. 1 and undefeated, but teams have played them close. I think the district tournament is going to be very exciting.”
FARRAGUT GIRLS 73, WILLIAM BLOUNT 44: Throughout the loss to Farragut, coach Jason Kallenberg urged his William Blount girls to compete.
Julia Combs and Taylor Stout both missed Tuesday’s game with injuries, leaving the Lady Governors with just eight players. Kallenberg knows his players are young, and that they were facing a talented Farragut squad. He just wants them to learn how to fight, regardless of the situation.
“We can use the eight players as an excuse or whatever, but we got to figure how to compete and it’s got to matter to us at some point,” Kallenberg said. “We competed at times, but not the way we need to if we want to continue to try and move forward.”
Junior McKenna Myers led William Blount with 22 points. Senior Madison Kelly added 11 points.
Myers and Kelly tried their best to keep the Lady Governors (7-10, 4-6) in the game. When Farragut scored the game’s first seven points, Kelly answered by banking in a triple. When the Lady Admirals extended their lead to 17-7 later in the quarter, Myers assisted a Chloe Russell triple and Kelly muscled through the lane for a contested layup on the next possession to cut the deficit to 17-12.
Myers scored eight quick points early in the second quarter to keep William Blount within striking distance. At that point, the Lady Governors only trailed 27-20, but they couldn’t cut the deficit any further. Farragut closed the first half on a 13-0 run.
The Lady Admirals began the second half on a 10-2 spurt to take a 50-22 lead. Myers continued to compete, scoring 12 points in the second half. But the Lady Admirals remained in control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.