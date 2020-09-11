SEYMOUR — On senior night at Seymour High School, the Eagles fell behind Campbell County in the first half, struggling to get off the field on third downs. Quarterback Tristian Cain gave Seymour a boost in the second half, but it wasn’t enough, as the Eagles dropped a 34-12 decision on Householder Field.
“We were flat,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton said. “We found out some unfortunate news before the game. For COVID-19 reasons, three of our coaches and two of our kids were quarantined. … Maybe it affected us mentally a little bit.”
Campbell County running back C.J. Allen broke the deadlock on one of the final plays of the first quarter, scoring from three yards out for the first of his three touchdowns.
After an Eagles’ three-and-out Campbell County’s offense went back to work, going 51 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 2-yard middle screen on fourth-and-goal. The conversion would be one of two fourth-down conversions on the night for the Cougars.
Seymour’s defense struggled to get off the field on third and fourth downs. The Cougars converted 9-of-12 third downs, both fourth-down attempts and three of their five touchdowns came on third or fourth down.
“When you get in a game like this you have to take advantage of everything you’re given” Branton said. “When you have those guys backed up, great effort first down, great effort second down and you get them in third and long, you have to finish and get off the field. It’s hard, it’s deflating.”
Campbell County extended its lead to 20-0 before half, converting a third-and-goal on a 10-yard pass from Hunter White to Cahron Williams.
After a first half that saw Eli Funck complete 3-of-5 passes for 48 yards and two interceptions, Branton made the move to senior Tristian Cain to start the second half.
Cain gave Seymour (0-4) a needed bolt of energy leading the Eagles on a touchdown drive to open the second half, capped off by a 34-yard pass to D’Andre Sentell.
“There’s not much to lose,” Cain said on his mindset entering the second half. “We’re down 20 to nothing, just come out and do the best I can do.”
“The halftime talk was positive,” Branton added. “We just said, ‘Hey guys, we have to be positive, we have to be uplifting. Don’t worry about them eight plays. We’re going to make plays too and keep fighting.’ I’m very proud of the way our guys kept playing.”
Cole Sanders intercepted White on the ensuing drive, returning it to the Cougar 20-yard line. Seven plays later, Seymour faced a fourth-and-goal at the 3 with a chance to cut it to a one possession game. Instead, Branton elected to try the field goal. Wesley Zamboni’s pushed the 20-yard field goal try wide right.
“When you’re in that position you want to get points,” Branton said. “We’ve clawed our way back into the game right there and we have a little bit of momentum. If you get a field goal, you inch your way closer and to miss it, it hurts, but I have faith in Wesley and if we get there again, we’ll kick it.”
Campbell County responded going 80 yards in nine plays with White finding Allen for a 10-yard score. Allen had a huge night for the Cougars, tallying 177 yards on 27 carries.
Seymour added a fourth quarter touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Cain to Michael Nevins.
The Eagles will look to get their first win in Week 5 when they host Knoxville Central in a region contest.
