Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) named Smokies Stadium in Kodak, currently home to the Class AA Tennessee Smokies baseball team as Field of the Year in the professional sports category. Eric Taylor, Smokies head groundskeeper, has previously won three straight Field of the Year awards from the Tennessee Turfgrass Association in its Professional Sports category.
“Every year I strive to keep the field in its best condition possible. This year reaching another goal, has been a great feeling. Although no Minor League Baseball was played inside Smokies Stadium in 2020, we still had over 300 events and games taking place on the field,” Taylor said in a release from the Smokies.
Taylor is one of 2,700 members of STMA, a professional association for men and women who manage sports fields worldwide. A panel of 14 judges independently scored entries based on playability, appearance of surface, effective use of budgets and more. Taylor will be recognized at this year’s virtual STMA annual awards banquet.
Every year, STMA presents the industry’s highest honors to members who manage baseball, football, soccer, softball and other sporting playing surfaces at the professional, collegiate, schools (K-12), and parks and recreation levels. The New York Red Bulls Academy Field in Whippany, New Jersey, was named professional soccer field of the year while Florida State's Bobby Bowden Field in Tallahassee, Florida, was the college and university field of the year.
