Tennessee outfielder Nelson Velazquez has been named the Southern League’s Player of the Week, the league office announced in a release. Velazquez broke out in a major way as the Smokies (8-6) split a six-game series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, totaling 10 hits, three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the Smokies’ second homestand.
The Carolina, Puerto Rico, native opened the six-game set by going 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, two doubles, five RBIs and an intentional walk on Tuesday. Velazquez launched a solo home run the next day and hit his fifth long ball of the year on Saturday.
