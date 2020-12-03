When Tim Fry helped open Smoky Mountain Axe House — located on 113 N Calderwood St., inside Midland Plaza — along with Brian Johnston, Matt Brown and Jason Harlow in May 2019, he envisioned a family-friendly atmosphere filled with fun for Blount County.
Fry also saw the potential of the community when it came to the competitive side of axe throwing. It turns out he was right.
Eight throwers who participate in the Smoky Mountain Axe House league — one of the World Axe Throwing League’s 120 official members at the time of its opening — qualified to compete in this weekend’s World Axe Throwing Championships in Atlanta.
“I would say it’s been everything and more,” Fry told The Daily Times. “It’s been really surreal how fast we’ve developed into a town that can compete in this fast-growing sport.
“We have a very loyal group of axe throwers here in Blount County, and we challenge each other. … I have a saying that the axe don’t lie, and this group that is going is the top of the top. I’m extremely excited and proud for everybody going down there.”
Ten-year-old Landry Gann hopes to kick off a successful weekend for Smoky Mountain Axe House at Bad Axe Atlanta on Friday in the opening exhibition match.
“I’m the youngest person in the world to throw a big axe, so I’m just really excited,” Gann said. “I just want to go in and have fun. If I won, I’d be really happy, but even if I don’t, I’m going to walk out with my head up.”
Fry and Josh “Donk” Moses comprise the team Killshot Heroes and average the seventh-best duals score in the world (102.8), according to WATL’s website. Moses, the Smoky Mountain Axe House league champion, will also participate in the standard axe competition.
Ronnie Patterson and David Gann (Axe Mafia, 101.1) are “triple threat” throwers who will team together in the duals competition and take part in the standard and big axe competitions. Patterson has the second-best big axe average at 26.6.
Josh Majmola and Kris Sivak (Triple Axxxe, 90.6) will also be in the duals competition while Bradford Harmon — Fry’s “darkhorse” — qualified for the standard competition after throwing for six months.
It is a level of representation that Fry never envisioned when he qualified as a wild card a year ago, but it proved to be the inspiration throwers needed to put the Axe House on the map.
“I think having that experience and bringing it back to show these guys that it can be done, that kind of broke the ceiling for us,” Fry said. “I strive for making this place better and making it a staple in the community. I never knew these guys before they came in here, and now these guys are like family.”
The hope is that each thrower can win one match, but the ultimate goal would be to get a couple of them to advance to the finals on Sunday, which will be televised at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
Smoky Mountain Axe House has already exceeded expectations at this point, there is no reason to think it cannot do it again.
“Our whole strategy is to take it one game at a time,” Fry said. “We’ll focus on the first game and then go from there. … First and foremost, I want us to go down and have fun. I know this is going to be nerve-racking for a lot of these guys because it’s their first time competing at this level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.