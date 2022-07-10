The 48th edition of the Smoky Mountain Invitational Swim Meet, billed as the largest outdoor meet in the country, somehow managed to dodge delays despite ominous summer weather patterns and actually finish Sunday’s second-day races more than 30 minutes ahead of the expected timeline.
Meet directors Joe Preston and Stewart Schmidt had to be thankful that despite having a rough start Saturday due to intense overnight storms, both days of the 86-event meet were completed without lightning delays or other incidents.
“We’ve been very blessed to have the weather kind of split and go around us,” Preston told The Daily Times while just beginning the long take-down process. ”If we have lightning, we have to shut everything down, everyone comes off the deck.”
The steps for Friday night setup were hampered by downpours. Early morning warmup periods were canceled, but the first event got underway with only about an hour delay. Volunteer crews had to wait out storm periods, then jump back into action.
“We’ve learned over the years that you have to take the windows when you can get them and run as hard as you can then,” Preston said. “Everyone helps, all the volunteers and everyone help to get it done.”
The creek that runs through the Springbrook Pool complex ran so high that some team tents had to be moved to higher grounds.
“Fortunately, it quit raining, the water subsided and we had just a beautiful day today,” Preston said.
Village Green, the largest team at the meet with 125 swimmers, reclaimed the championship it has held for the past several years, finishing a comfortable 135 points ahead of second place Whittington Creek. Sugarwood and Knoxville Racquet Club were narrowly behind the top two finishers to take third and fourth place.
Village Green and Green Meadow, the other Blount County-based member of the Greater Knoxville Interclub Swimming Association, both compete in the large-program League 1. Green Meadow traditionally bypasses the Smoky Mountain Invitational, which does not allow year-round swimmers to participate.
The Flying Dolphins, a League 3 team, had 53 swimmers registered over the two days and placed 18th overall. The Dolphins finished third against their competitors in League 3, trailing Lenoir City and University Club.
In Saturday’s races for older age groups, top point-earners for the Dolphins included Noah Jinks and Lucy Hone. Jinks finished third in the boys 15-over 100-yard freestyle and ninth in the 50 free, ninth in 50-yard butterfly and 10th in 50-yard breaststroke.
Hone finished fifth overall in the 11-12 girls 50-yard backstroke and ninth in 50-fly. The 11-year old joined teammates Madelyn Rupp, Cortlyn Titsworth and Ella Zunich for seventh-place finishes in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Sunday’s top Dolphin point-earners were 8-year-old Olivia Dillon and younger brother Cooper Dillon. Olivia Dillon placed fourth in the 25-yard breaststroke and ninth in the girls 8-under 25-yard freestyle. Dillon, 6-years-old, finished 11th in boys 8-under 50-yard freestyle.
“(The meet) went really well,” coach Laura Porch said. “We had several kids drop times and we got done early, which is always great. I don’t think any team had any big issues this year, which is kind of a first.”
During Sunday’s program, the 2022 recipient of the Jake Thomas Memorial Scholarship was announced. Morgan Crisp, a senior with the Lenoir City Bettas, was awarded the scholarship underwritten by Swim and Tri. The former Flying Dolphin suffered an untimely death in 2008. The scholarship has since been awarded annually during the meet, available to swimmers from any participating program.
Little rest comes for Preston and the many volunteers who organize and run the meet, which this year hosted 1,268 swimmers from 25 teams.
Asked when planning begins for next year’s meet, Preston laughed and said, “Tomorrow,” after the volunteers first finish the large task of removing the bleachers, tents and other paraphernalia in time for the pool to open for regular business.
“We’ll sit down with the planner (for Blount County Parks and Rec) and say ‘Hey, we want this weekend again next year, we’ll have about the same number of tents, and we’ll start the process all over again,” Preston said. “Joe Huff at Parks and Rec has been very nice to us to let us use the facilities. We work with him, and his lifeguards help us out tremendously. We can’t thank them and all the volunteers and sponsors enough.”
