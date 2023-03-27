Kenley Coker’s selection to the Rocky Top Border War Middle School Basketball All-Star Game got her father Shay’s mind racing.
Shay Coker was thrilled for his daughter, but the moment made him ponder what other Blount County players deserved to join Kenley on the roster.
Shay Coker decided to give those kids that opportunity, creating the inaugural Smoky Mountain All-Star Game, which will pit Blount County against Sevier County. The event will begin with the girls game at 6 p.m. tonight at Heritage High School. The boys game will start around 7:30 p.m. after a 3-point competition.
The Blount County and Sevier County rosters were voted on by coaches.
“It was really for Blount County kids — just to showcase their talents,” Shay Coker told The Daily Times. “A lot of these kids have played together since third grade, so before they go to high school, let them all play together against somebody else.”
Shay Coker first discussed the possibility of a new all-star game with his friend, Andrew Graves, who helped toss around ideas, and a conversation of Seymour Junior High’s Matt Jarvis and Sevier County system athletic director Tony Stinnett followed.
Shay Coker told Jarvis and Stinnett that if they to reach out to the coaches in Sevier County and put a team together, he would take care of the rest. Two days later, Sevier County committed to the game.
The Blount County roster came together shortly after.
“They’re really excited,” Shay Coker said. “It’s amazing to see social media and how the people have reacted. It’s an All-Star game. They were voted on by coaches, and they know the other girls and boys in the area, who they’ve competed against that were the best players.”
A group of fifth graders will be highlighted as future Blount County All-Stars between the girls and boys game, providing a glimpse of the future Shay Coker sees in this event.
“Hopefully in 20 years I have a grandkid playing in it,” Shay Coker said. “I do envision this going on for a long time. I don’t want it to be a one-year thing.”
