GREENBACK — Greenback softball coach Bryan Powers made one thing clear after his team’s 15-5 loss to Tellico Plains on Monday at Greenback: The Lady Kees are missing senior pitch Hailee Stevens.
Stevens was one of Greenback’s primary pitchers before she suffered an injury during Greenback’s 11-10 loss to Knoxville Catholic on March 30. Powers doesn’t have a timetable for Stevens’ return.
“At this point, we are trying to find pitching,” Powers told The Daily Times. “We are pitching by committee right now.”
Greenback pitcher Jennifer Jones didn’t receive much help from her defense on Monday. The Lady Kees committed seven errors, which resulted in several multi-run innings from Tellico Plains. They are hoping to bounce back when they visit Washburn on Thursday.
“One through nine, they hit the ball really well,” Powers said. “We got to make routine plays. We talked about it, but we probably gave up eight unearned runs tonight. If we do that, we aren’t going to beat anyone. We just got to make the routine plays. Our bats are OK; we are hitting the ball well. We’ve just got to make routine plays in the field.”
The Lady Kees ripped off five consecutive hits in the first inning to race out to an early lead. Kenzie Jones singled to right field. Hood clobbered a triple to center field to score Jones. Katie Jones scored Hood with a single to left field. Brooklyn Jones punctuated the inning by blasting a two-run homer over the right field wall.
But Greenback couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. A leadoff walk and two Greenback errors helped Tellico Plains plate three runs in the third. The Lady Bears scored four runs off five hits in the fourth to seize a 7-5 lead. They then scored a run in both the fifth and the sixth to extend their lead.
“We are sound defensively, but it seems like when we do have errors they compound into three or four more in an inning,” Powers said. “They aren’t spread out over the whole game. They are at one time and that’s what gets us behind.”
That was the case in the seventh inning when the Lady Kees committed three errors that enabled Tellico Plains to send 11 batters to the plate and score six runs, putting the game out of reach. Greenback center fielder Lauren Morton tweaked her hamstring pursuing a fly ball and had to leave the lineup.
Powers is just hoping his players regain their health as they enter the second half of district play.
“We are kind of the walking wounded right now,” Powers said. “We are just trying to get better and get healthy. That didn’t help us too much tonight. … We just got to get healthy and keep plugging along. That’s all we can do at this point.”
