GREENBACK— Greenback seemed to have the upper hand over Oakdale, coming in well-rested, with more fresh pitchers available. The Cherokees also owned three previous wins over the Eagles including two nights ago, which dropped Oakdale into the loser's bracket of the District 4-1A Tournament.
Oakdale was delayed over an hour getting to Pappy Hammontree Field, then had to slug through an 11-10 marathon win over Midway to get another crack at Greenback. A gutsy performance aided by a lacking showing from Greenback made the long day worth it as Oakdale prevailed, 8-5.
The win gives Oakdale (13-17) home field advantage in the rubber match which will start early today at 10:00 a.m.
Greenback (17-10) seemed snakebitten from the first inning.
Oakdale scored after a sharp come-backer glanced off the glove of pitcher Brady Collins, a high infield fly was dropped, and another well-hit ball hit the mound and bounced high into center field. One run scored and then a second as the Cherokee center fielder inexplicably held onto the ball.
Oakdale plated a third run in the third frame on another Greenback error and one single.
Collins went five innings and was replaced by Kooper Williams, who was greeted by a double from the ninth batter in the Eagles lineup when an outfielder slipped and fell breaking for a likely fly out. Williams was replaced by Brady Allison with the bases loaded, but winning pitcher Nehemiah Cooney aided his cause with a grand-slam, giving Oakdale a 7-0 lead.
Oakdale pitchers struggled throwing strikes consistently, and finally, Greenback took advantage, loading the bases in the bottom half of the sixth and getting its own grand-slam by Collins.
The Cherokees continued to rally, loading the bases again, but Dom Bonsignore bore down for two more of the 12 total strikeouts to quell the uprising. Bonsignore closed out the win on three straight batters after Oakdale added a final insurance run in the top of the seventh for the final 8-5 tally.
Greenback finished with three hits. Oakdale had eight safeties, all singles except for the grand-slam.
A big hurt for Greenback came in the third inning. The bottom three batters loaded the bases, bringing up the top of the order with no outs, but came away with nothing on three more strikeouts, two of those on called third strikes.
“I didn’t think we competed, especially in the box,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “We struck out way too many times, too many strikeouts looking. We didn’t get the big hit. We got one, but we had chances to get several more and just didn’t. Especially in high school baseball, you have to put the ball into play and make the other team make plays, and we didn’t do that.”
