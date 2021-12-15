With friends and supporters huddled around her, posing for a picture Wednesday in the Maryville High School gym, Sara Kate White reached out and steadied the balloon horse bobbing around.
The horse represented Southern Methodist University’s mascot, the celebration represented White signing with SMU’s rowing program, and the steadying of the balloon represented how she’s strived for the best — even if it’s just for the perfect photo — since first taking up rowing years ago.
That work ethic led her from starting as a novice in the sport to signing with a Division-I rowing program, and she was more than ecstatic during Maryville’s signing day.
“I’m just so excited to be able to continue my rowing career at another place,” White said. “I’m so excited to meet new people along the way, go out of Tennessee and experience something new and just get tons of new experiences.”
SMU has good reason to invest in White; among her many accomplishments, she won gold in the women’s U19 Lightweight 2000-meter race during the Tennessee Indoor Rowing Championships in 2020.
She also finished eighth in the women’s youth coxed four at the USRowing Youth Nationals and took 11th place in the women’s lightweight double. She’s the captain of the women’s team for Atomic Rowing, an Oak Ridge-based team, and has held the position since 2019.
It’s been a long journey for White, whose passion for rowing began with a day on the lake.
“On our way to the lake one day, there used to be East Tennessee Rowing, which was out on Louisville Road,” White said. “It was in this really weird-looking building. I asked my mom, ‘What is that building? It looks weird. It doesn’t look familiar.’ She said, ‘Oh, that’s rowing.’
“I somehow got into it, researched it and sort of fell in love right then and there. I decided to do a summer camp and then was like, ‘I’m going to be the next Olympian.’ I fell in love with the sport and continued it for the past four years.”
White will join an SMU program that concluded its fall season with five top-10 finishes at the Rivanna Romp. The Mustangs placed 11th in the NCAA Championships in May, the highest finish ever for an American Athletic Conference team.
It wasn’t just the rowing program that drew White to SMU. A member of Maryville’s National Honor Society chapter, she admires the school’s academic prowess and plans to study finance with an energy management concentration.
“SMU is a really good academic school,” White said. “Last year, they got 11th at NCAAs, which is sort of the (premier) rowing competition. So when you combine both academics and athletics, it was just honestly the perfect fit for me.”
