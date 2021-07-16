KNOXVILLE — It wasn't enough for Caden Buckles.
After the COVID-19 pandemic emerged last year and high school football teams were forced to adjust, the Alcoa quarterback and his teammates had to work out in small groups for social distancing, among other changes to routine.
"I didn't get to work out with, I'd say 3/4 of the team for the entire summer," Buckles told The Daily Times during Friday's KFOA Media Day at Three Ridges Golf Course.
Much has changed since then. Whereas last season, teams experienced limited-capacity crowds, game cancellations and other virus-related obstacles, the release of a COVID vaccine has helped circumstances get back to some sense of normalcy.
Even the Media Day itself was different; while last year's edition featured players and coaches wearing masks while previewing a season no one was sure would even take place, Friday saw no masks and much more optimism.
Buckles said he's happy to see faces, not masks.
"Now that (COVID is) less prevalent, it's obviously not gone, but everybody is more confident in staying healthy, taking the right precautions to stay healthy," said Buckles, whose Tornadoes will embark on a hunt this season for their seventh straight state title.
A major part of the offseason and preseason for football teams is perfecting the passing game. Offenses spend hours upon hours running through routes and passing concepts to prepare.
Wide receiver/defensive back Major Newman, whom Buckles hopes to connect with for big plays through the air this season, cited Alcoa's ability to have big groups of quarterbacks and receivers working together again as a byproduct the pandemic's loosening affects.
And that's not the only difference between this season and the last.
Not having to worry about positive tests and potential game cancellations marks another major contrast, Seymour running back/linebacker Brendon Harris said. His teammate, lineman Coye Connell, agreed.
"It's been nice not to worry about going away for two weeks and coming back, and you haven't been able to do anything because you've been sick or just can't do any work," Connell said.
And the opportunity to get back to the weight room has paid off for the Eagles, which are looking to bounce back after going 0-11 last year, this offseason.
"We've seen a lot of guys improve in the weight room and really jump up in there, so that's been kind of fun to watch," Harris said.
"It's helped us come together as a team too," Connell added.
Splitting players up into small groups is tough for a team, Seymour coach Scott Branton said. That's not a problem anymore.
"When you're running two or three separate workout groups and, in those groups, you have to separate them even further, it's kind of hard to gel together," Branton said. "Being able to be all together all spring and all summer has definitely helped build a lot of a team atmosphere."
For the Maryville Rebels, who ended a 13-1 season in 2020 by losing 49-7 to Oakland in the Class 6A semifinals, the focus has been on making up for time, and upward movement, lost to COVID.
"We've been working almost harder than ever to get back to where we were and make (up) the progress we lost from last year," running back Jackson Phillips said.
The Rebels hope to return to the state title game this season after being denied last year, but, as always, they must build roster cohesiveness before taking home any championships.
COVID's loosening grasp on the sports world has already helped, allowing Maryville's players and coaches to spend more time together and thus gel more efficiently.
"It's definitely good to get back, just being able to bond together," linebacker Zach Braden said.
Buckles summed it up simply.
"It's so much better," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.