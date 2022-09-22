Wesley Deck rolled to his left and fired a pass that fluttered in between a pair of Heritage receivers and into the arms of Seymour defensive back Blake Johnson.
The interception came as Heritage was marching down the field for a 21-point lead, a flashback to the turnovers that cost it so dearly seven days ago as 18-point lead melted away under the heat of three second-half turnovers in a loss to Knoxville Central.
The Mountaineers seemingly learned their lesson about finishing off the opposition by Friday. Heritage scored on its next three possession to build a 34-point margin, pulled away from the Tri-County rival Eagles and evened its season record with its third victory finishing off Seymour in a 55-0 rout inside Jack Renfro Stadium.
“I may have had a problem flushing my mistakes last week, but I just have to forget about them and bounce back because our motto is, ‘So what, now what,’” Deck told The Daily Times.
Heritage senior defensive back Kyle Headrick answered Johnson’s interception with one of his own to give Deck a chance at redemption.
The senior quarterback had no problem putting his lone miscue behind him
Deck completed back-to-back passes for gains of 29 and 45 yards, the last of which was hauled in by senior wide receiver Kamron Moats for a touchdown.
Heritage (3-3) regained possession after Moats picked off Johnson, who made his second start after starting quarterback Madden Guffey suffered a season-ending injury, and padded its lead with a 6-yard strike from Deck to senior wide receiver Ryan Butler.
The Mountaineers ended a dominant first half with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Deck to senior wide receiver Chase Ridings.
“The worst thing you want to be as a quarterback is to be hesitant to pull the trigger,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said. “I told him (after the interception), ‘Hey, next play,’ and that’s how you have to go about it.
“The good ones do that, and he was able to come back and make the next play and get things going.“
It is a piece of knowledge Seymour (3-3) will have to carry with it into next week’s meeting with Region 1-4A for Greeneville.
The Eagles fumbled the opening kickoff and never seemed to get out of their own way after that, turning it over six times, including three times in its first four offensive possessions.
“We’re playing a lot of people who were playing JV last week,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We knew they were going to probably make some mistakes here and there, but those mistakes piled up.
“If you go back and look at our three wins, I think we won the turnover battle in those, and in our three losses, we’re way behind in turnovers. That’s football. If you don’t take care of the football, you’re going to get behind.”
Deck punched in his sixth and final touchdown, a 3-yard touchdown run, to open the second half. He finished 17-of-22 for 220 yards and three touchdowns and added 58 yards and three scores on nine carries.
A 10-yard scamper by sophomore running back Braden Cooper with two minutes, nine seconds left in the third quarter and a fourth-quarter pick-six by senior defensive back Kyle Headrick rounded out the scoring.
The 55-point margin of victory is the largest in program history, giving the Mountaineers a much-needed reason to celebrate after enduring heartbreak a week ago.
“As bad as it was last week, I think it was a good learning experience for us to move on and play the next down regardless of what happens,” Osovet said. “It’s a process. We have to learn how to win and how to close out opponents.
“If you look back at the last two weeks against William Blount and Knoxville Central, we didn’t do what we needed to do in the second half. We preached it all week, and we preached it again before we left the locker room for the second half, and we came out and finally put a team away. It’s the first four-quarter game we’ve played all year.”
