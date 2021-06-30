Rob Fox was overseeing a Greenback preseason soccer practice in December 2020 when he was approached by Paul Pifer.
Fox and Pifer had never met before, but the encounter three months prior to the start of the 2021 season eventually led to unprecedented success in the Cherokees’ soccer program’s fourth season of existence.
“(Paul) came to me this year,” Fox told The Daily Times. “My length of time with him has been pretty short. They showed up one day at a practice in December. He just showed up on the field, but I could tell right away this kid knew what he was doing. He’s an excellent player. He’s the kind of player that Greenback has needed for a long time.”
Pifer came to Greenback by way of Concord Christian School in Knoxville, where had played soccer from fifth to ninth grade, despite being a Loudon County resident.
He could have picked Lenoir City High School or Loudon High School, but it was Greenback that felt like home.
“We were leaving our old school because my parents felt that there was something better somewhere else,” Pifer recalled. “... I was excited but nervous, but to be honest, I was just happy to be playing again because I missed the season before to COVID.
“I just told (Fox) that I’m ready to play and think that the program can really be an exciting thing, but we would need to put in extra hours to get positive results.”
What Pifer brought to the team was an understanding of the game, athletic ability and leadership skills that were unbecoming of a sophomore.
All three qualities were key in Greenback’s path to its first ever District 4-A title, Region 2-A championship appearance and sectional berth and Pifer's selection as the All-Daily Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Pifer scored 21 goals during the Cherokees’ historic run and racked up individual honors along the way. He was named All-District 4-A, All-Region 2-A, Region 2-A Offensive Player of the Year and The Daily Times’ Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“He was huge,” Fox said. “Paul is an outstanding player. He is very, very coachable, easy going and very smart. He has a very high soccer IQ. He works well with his teammates. Coming in as a sophomore, in a lot of the boys’ eyes, he’s one of the younger ones, but he established himself very early on as someone who knew what he was doing and could really contribute to the team.
“Paul is very mature for his age. He is a natural leader. He was very instrumental in the huddles and the discussions before and after matches were very encouraging to his teammates. If you met him, you would swear he was a senior.”
Pifer’s leadership abilities and team-first mentality are always on display, even in the offseason.
For him, any personal accolade he earned on the field is a credit to those around him, including his brother, Noah, who was a junior in 2021 and scored seven goals and tallied nine assists.
Pifer credits his faith, too.
“Without God and my brother Noah, none of what happened (this season) would have happened,” Pifer said. “They are the reason my season was successful and I am very thankful for blessing us with such an awesome season.”
With success comes expectation, and with a district championship under their belts, the Cherokees will be looking for that and more in 2022.
The good news for Fox is both Pifers will be around to try and make that a reality.
“They’re more confident than they’ve ever been before,” Fox said. “We just completed our fourth season and we got to a level we’ve never been to before. You get a taste of that and the boys on this team get hungry for doing it again at the very minimum. It sets a precedent that we want to get back to and having the talent of Paul and Noah will certainly help us get to where we want to go.”
Pifer isn’t shying away from those expectations, either.
To get back to a district championship game and beyond, he plans to keep the same focus that he believes helped get him there.
“None of the success from this season would have been produced without the foundation established at practices and games, which was making sure to make God a priority,” Pifer said. “My brother and teammates stand in that, and we believe that’s what made (this season) so special.
“Anything could go wrong and we had bumps along the way, but Jesus helped us produce greatness in what not many people believed we could do.”
