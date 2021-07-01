Cassa Arnold has faced no shortage of obstacles throughout her relatively short pitching career at Alcoa.
The junior softball standout didn’t get much valuable experience in the circle as a sophomore when the pandemic took away the 2020 season. Arnold then kicked off this spring as part of a deep and talented pitching staff before a scary pregame accident put her status in question for the foreseeable future.
Despite all of that, Arnold thrived for the Lady Tornadoes. She quickly emerged as one of the top pitchers in the area, earning the distinction of The Daily Times Softball Pitcher of the Year while helping Alcoa amass a 22-9 record that included a Region 2-AA semifinal appearance.
“In my previous years, I hadn’t really stood out and I didn’t have that much confidence in myself,” Arnold said. “Knowing that this is the player I can be and how much I’ve grown — it’s just a really big confidence booster for me, and I’m really excited for next season.”
Arnold — whose older sister, Caylan, recently pitched in the Women’s College World Series championship series for Florida State — is a natural both in the circle and in the outfield. She posted a 9-1 record with a 1.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 92 strikeouts this past season, and she still has another year with the Lady Tornadoes to build on that success.
However, softball wasn’t initially Arnold’s sport — she grew up playing basketball and got into softball later on.
Arnold entered her freshman year juggling both sports before noticing one had more to offer.
“I realized that softball was more of my natural sport,” Arnold said. “I felt that I could go into college playing softball and have a better opportunity.”
Determined to extend her athletic career beyond high school, Arnold made the difficult choice to give up basketball to focus on pitching — something Alcoa softball coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said has taken Arnold’s game to the next level.
“One of the reasons why she was late getting into pitching was that she is a very good basketball player,” Fekete Bailey said. “It was a tough decision for her because she loves the game of basketball, but I think — when she did that — she was able to focus all of her energy and effort (on softball), and she really saw the fruits of her labor.”
The payoff for Arnold’s dedication was already on display in early April when she led the Lady Tornadoes to narrow victories over Karns and Heritage over a five-day span. Arnold pitched complete games against both teams, striking out seven batters against Karns before notching nine strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over Heritage.
“Those were two really good teams that she really stood out and pitched phenomenally against,” Fekete Bailey said. “That led her into some good momentum to be successful for the rest of the season.”
However, that success didn’t come without adversity. Arnold’s season was put in jeopardy on April 16 while the Lady Tornadoes were warming up before a home game against Union County.
Arnold was standing on the outside of the batting cages when she noticed Fekete Bailey approaching, at which point Arnold turned around to tell her teammates. Before she could get the words out, someone threw a pitch that sailed through the fence and hit Arnold directly in the face.
“It was a freak accident,” Arnold said. “Sometimes, when you get hit really hard, you don’t really realize you got hit. I just kind of paused for a minute.”
Arnold said her mouth felt numb. She recalls trying to close her jaw — that’s when she observed the blood pouring from her face. Her two front teeth had been knocked out, and she suffered a minor fracture under her nose. Arnold was rushed to an oral surgeon who stitched up her wounds, and her commitment to softball was never more apparent than when she was coming out of anesthesia.
“I looked at my dad and said, ‘What time is it? I have to get back to the field!’” Arnold said, to which she recalls her dad responding, “‘No, you do not know what you’re talking about.’”
Fekete Bailey certainly did not expect Arnold to return to pitching anytime soon. But when Arnold was cleared by doctors to play the following week, she insisted she was ready to go.
“I just kind of knew my body and I knew what I could handle,” Arnold said. “Coach Bailey and everyone else thought I was crazy, but I was so ready to just get back to normal and not be in bed and in pain all the time. I wanted to get back to my team.”
To Fekete Bailey, it was that kind of response that confirmed to her nothing is going to stand in Arnold’s way.
“There’s not a whole lot of people — male, female, college, high school, professional — that would have been able to do what she did,” Fekete Bailey said. “To go through that injury and be able to be the leader that she was says a lot about her character and her grit.”
Despite Arnold’s limited experience pitching, her last name is likely familiar to anyone who follows local softball. That’s because Caylan Arnold was a standout pitcher for Maryville who went on to play for the University of Tennessee before transferring to Florida State in 2019.
Cassa Arnold said she often fields questions about whether she feels additional pressure because of Caylan’s success.
“A lot of people have asked me that, but I’m very proud of my sister,” Cassa Arnold said. “I’m very blessed to have an older sister with talent like that who can help me grow.”
As for Caylan Arnold, her collegiate career came to an end in the WCWS final — a dream come true. Now, she said she is looking forward to being home for Cassa’s senior season.
“You don’t want people to compare you to your sister — she’s a completely different player than me, and I think she’s more athletic than me,” Caylan Arnold said. “I’m so proud of her, and I’m just excited to see where her path takes her. Whatever she wants to do, I know she’s going to be successful at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.