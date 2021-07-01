Savannah Classon was poised for a breakout campaign a year ago.
The William Blount third baseman batted .478 with four home runs and 15 RBIs through the first nine games of 2020, setting the tone for a sophomore season that could have been filled with accolades. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic never let any of that come to fruition.
The disappointment of having an entire season stripped from her fueled Classon. She worked out multiple times a week and spent time hitting every day. It was imperative she maintained the short-lived production she delivered for the Lady Governors, and she even set goals that extrapolated those numbers over the course of a full season.
“I definitely put in a lot of work before the season because, after COVID, I wanted to make this year count,” Classon told The Daily Times. “Setting those goals gave me a reminder of what I should be shooting for and all the work I put in.
“Throughout the whole process, I believed I could do it, but I also knew that if I had a high goal set and missed, I would still be OK.”
Classon met or exceeded most of the objectives she placed on herself and in the process earned Daily Times Softball Player of the Year honors.
She wanted to bat .450 with 12 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 30 RBIs and five stolen bases. Her junior season concluded with a .460 batting average, 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 52 RBIs and six stolen bases to earn The Daily Times Softball Player of the Year while also leading the way for an offense that helped William Blount reach the Region 2-AAA semifinals.
To be better...— Savannah Classon (@SavannahClasson) May 29, 2021
1)work hard then work harder 2)prepare physically/mentally 3)set goals + be accountable THANK YOU @nheadley14 for making me better! @BlountSoftball @LLG_Pedy @llpcoach @kjhyatt6 @DwaynePrince17 @Linda_McGowan14 @MarkTucker704 @prepxtra @5StarPreps @TDT_Sports pic.twitter.com/Dg1j5pPQrb
“The ability to acknowledge where she wants to be shows great maturity, and it’s kind of a testament to her work ethic this season,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “Savannah is constantly grinding, especially on her swing. We say all the time that hard work pays off, and she is a testament to that. We can use her as an example moving forward, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
The visualization of goals for the season started with Leatherwood, who huddled her team together before the season and listed several number-driven thresholds she wanted her team to meet.
One of those targets was to bat over .500 with runners in scoring position as a team, and Classon held up her end of the bargain time and time again. She drove in at least one run in 23 of the Lady Govs’ 39 games.
“I think that Savannah’s consistency definitely surprised me,” Leatherwood said. “As a freshman, she definitely had some growing pains and was put in some predicaments that didn’t go her way. I think that helped her. She knew how she reacted to the pressure as a freshman, and we were able to talk about that, learn from that and apply it to this season.
“… It’s a breath of fresh air to know it’s going to be a quality at-bat whenever Savannah is in the box, and that’s all you can ask for from your kids.”
Classon was at her best when it mattered most, recording 11 RBIs during William Blount’s six postseason games, including eight against Hardin Valley in a District 4-AAA tournament elimination game on May 12 that secured the program’s second region tournament berth in four years and third since 2011.
“It’s a team sport, and everybody has to do their individual part, but Savannah’s role is one that could have gotten to her during the postseason. She was in a role that we were all looking to her and, for her to be 17 years old, that can cause a person to shut down or be anxious, but she didn’t show that. It was like she wanted the at-bat, she wanted the ball, she wanted to be the one to come through, and because of that, we were successful.”
The Lady Govs expect to have similar success next year, and Classon will be an integral part in living up to those expectations.
She has yet to write down her own personal goals for her final season at William Blount but, no matter what they are, she is more than capable of surpassing them.
“Looking at all the stats that I achieved, it made me very happy at the end of the season because it showed that my hard work paid off, and it took us a long way this year,” Classon said. “But you can always get better. I’m going to set my goals even higher, and I hope that I can achieve them again.”
