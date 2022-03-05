KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee softball team was starting to feel the effects of playing four games in two days Saturday afternoon, but it didn’t show it.
The 18th-ranked Lady Vols finished the second day of the Tennessee Invitational the same way they finished the first: sweeping a double header.
Tennessee run-ruled South Alabama in five innings, 9-0, then followed it up by dispatching Dartmouth for the second day in a row with a 7-1 win at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
“It’s two wins, that’s the best part,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “These tournaments can be pretty tiring and I think we’re really feeling it at the end of today, so I was really proud of the team for just playing really clean softball. We got really good pitching performances, we got good defense, timely hitting. That’s how you win big ball games.”
The Lady Vols (14-6) put together an effective pitching performance in both games as left-hander Erin Edmoundson and right-handed Ryleigh White went the distance to earn their eighth and first wins of the season, respectively.
While Edmoundson gave up four hits, she recorded two strikeouts and held the Jaguars (5-12) scoreless. For White, getting the win over Dartmouth (2-7) was a bit of redemption after getting pulled following a rough outing against Tennessee Tech during the midweek.
She responded by giving up just two hits and tallying a season-high four strikeouts in seven innings of work in just her second start.
According to Weekly, it was the type of performance the Tennessee coaching staff has been waiting to see out of White since she transferred from Texas this past offseason.
“(White) brought what we see in practice and in our bullpen,” Weekly said. “We’ve been kind of just waiting for it to transfer over into a game situation. I know it’s been frustrating for her to not be out there and be herself, but just for her to come out there today and coming off of a not so great performance midweek and get back on the horse and shine the way she did was so important for her.”
The rest of the Tennessee defense helped in keeping White confident, turning two double plays and flashing their gloves in the outfield to keep hits and possibly more runs off of the board.
In the top of the sixth inning, Kiki Milloy came up with two of those types of plays, running down a ball near the wall in center field and then catching another over her shoulder to end the frame.
“It’s a game of constant momentum,” Weekly said. “You’re battling for momentum all of the time, so when you can make those plays, it just sucks the wind of the other team. When they’re mounting a threat, you just take it right back … Kiki’s catch in centerfield was just huge. I told her when she came in that’s why we do all of the outfield drills. We may do a thousand drills for the one great play you get to make, but when it came time for her to make it, she was ready.”
While Weekly hasn’t picked her starter for Sunday’s game against Virginia at 12:30 p.m., White’s full-game outing gave Tennessee’s arms some much-needed rest before facing a Cavaliers team that has posed the only real threat to the Lady Vols this weekend.
“I feel like we’ll be able to give (Virginia) a new look (at pitcher),” Weekly said. “I think we’ll have a lot of fresh arms, so it might be just one person, it might be two or three or four people that can go at them and give them a different look through the order.”
Tennessee also continued its offensive onslaught at the plate behind a combined 13 hits on the day, eight of which came against South Alabama.
Gibson was responsible for five RBIs, including a walk-off three-run homerun to down the Jaguars as she continues to prove her worth in the middle of the Lady Vols batting order as a freshman.
“McKenna is just a hitter and the cool thing is, she’s just a freshman,” Weekly said. “What you see when you watch her, she’s very calm and that’s really who she is. She takes a measured approach in each at-bat and she’s going to learn from each at-bat … I just have a lot of confidence in her even though she’s so young.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.