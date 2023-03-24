Maryville needed to fill a Cade Batchelor-sized hole in its rotation — the junior will miss this season with a back injury — and through eight games, its pitching depth has been as solid as it could have hoped for.
A pair of right-handed sophomores were the latest to give Maryville reason to remain optimistic about its staff. Max Coleman did not allow a run in his four-inning start, and Garrett Knouff completed the shutout by twirling three shutout frames as the Rebels blanked Knoxville Halls, 9-0, Friday night at Coulter Grove.
“We threw two sophomores today and they did a really good job,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “Max did a good job. When he had trouble, it was because he wasn’t throwing strikes, but when he was throwing strikes, he was fine. We’ve been harping on our guys all season about that, so I thought he did a nice job. He controlled the running game better tonight.
“Then Garrett Knouff came in, and his little slider, he’s worked so hard. He’s come around and done a really good job. I’m really proud of him, he’s come a long way. I can’t say enough about those two sophomores.
Coleman (W, 1-0) retired six of the first seven batters he faced, earning his first victory of the season as Maryville (7-1) won for the fifth consecutive game. Coleman worked around a two-out double in the second inning, and after allowing a lead-off single in the third, he immediately rolled a double-play to erase the threat.
Coleman ended his outing with two quick strikeouts to start the fourth, before inducing a grounder which he fielded himself to finish the start. He allowed three hits in four innings, but stranded all of them. The sophomore did not walk a batter and struck out two Red Devils.
Knouff picked up where Coleman left off, as he stranded runners on the corners after a one-out Eli Hames error. The righty forced a weak flyout to leave two runners in scoring position in the sixth, and then caught two Halls batters looking in the top of the seventh to finish with six punchouts.
Coleman has been Maryville’s fourth starter in its rotation, while Knouff made his first appearance on the mound Friday. Sullivan sees both sophomores playing an important role for the Rebels as back-of-the-rotation starters.
“We feel like both of those guys are going to eat up a lot of innings,” Sullivan said. “Right now, I would think they’re like our four and five. We’ve got a lot of right-handers that are very similar, but like with Garrett Knouff, his slider will match up with certain teams better. Max has a really good curveball which might match up better.
“They’re in the rotation, this wasn’t like we’re going to get some guys some innings. Max has really been our No. 4 guy, and we wanted Garrett to get some innings because we knew from practice that he was going to be a guy that can throw for us.”
The Maryville bats matched its pitching effort by scoring six or more runs for the eighth straight game to start the year. The Rebels scored three runs in both the second and fourth innings, as junior third baseman Ryan Wade and shortstop Kaine Baber (2-for-2, R, 2 RBIs) each had RBI hits.
After finishing a five-game week against Webb-Bell Buckle Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the Rebels will begin a crucial week with two district contests Monday night at Bearden.
If Maryville wants to fulfill its district aspirations, it will need contributions from its whole rotation, including the two sophomores at the back.
“You’ve got to grow up quick, because our district is a man’s district,” Sullivan said. “You’ve got to grow up quick, so they needed to get some experience before we start serious district play, as far as we have two games next week versus one game this week. Not that Heritage wasn’t serious, because that was a serious game, but having two games in a week puts a little more stress on your pitching.
“We needed them to get some innings and some experience, and they did a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.