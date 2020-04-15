Maddie Turner knew she had to step up in a big way this season for the William Blount softball team.
The Lady Governors graduated six starters from last year’s squad, putting Turner in a position to fill some big shoes at shortstop.
A sophomore, she was up to the task.
"We had some conversations where I said, 'Hey, if you want this, this is what I’m going to need from you as a sophomore," William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. "She really rose to the occasion and took that as a challenge instead of defeat."
Turner was hitting .444 with eight hits, including four doubles, and had three RBIs in the Lady Govs’ first nine games before the coronavirus pandemic brought spring sports to a halt and eventual cancellation announced Wednesday.
She is part of a talented sophomore class that had William Blount poised to make some noise later in the season.
“I think Maddie got tired of being overlooked,” Leatherwood said. “She was less timid and more confident. It’s the kind of thing that, as a coach, makes you giddy. She just had a championship mentality."
Including Turner, William Blount’s top three batters are sophomores. Savannah Classon leads the team with a .478 batting average as well as in hits (11), RBIs (15) and home runs (four).
Sophomore Olivia Kelly is batting .455 with 10 hits — three of which were home runs — and five RBIs.
At shortstop, Turner replaced Madison Henry, who plays for Lincoln Memorial University. Turner said she was inspired by her teammates, such as Kelly, to improve her game.
“(Olivia) is really good, and she puts a lot of effort into it,” Turner said. “She definitely goes the extra mile, which is something I want to do.”
Two years removed from advancing to the Class AAA state tournament, William Blount has lost just about every starter from that 2018 team.
Leatherwood said before the season she expected Classon and Kelly to give the Lady Govs the pop in graduated. However, Turner exceeded Leatherwood’s initial expectations.
“Olivia has a swing like none other, and Savannah is a next-level athlete,” Leatherwood said. “Maddie, in particular, is the surprise for me. ... They all three are next level athletes. They’re just a very special group.”
Rain limited the Lady Govs in getting out on the field early, so it wasn’t until their play day against Powell and Halls that Turner began raising eyebrows.
Leatherwood said she couldn’t recall a time Turner didn’t get on base, or at least have a quality at-bat, in those games — solidifying her role in the lineup.
Kelly was especially excited for Turner.
“She’s been one of my best friends, so being able to help her and grow with her has been amazing,” Kelly said of Turner. “(We as sophomores) have really stepped up a lot more than I think I realized that we could.”
Leatherwood said the Lady Govs’ 3-6 record was not representative of their potential.
That growth was evident in their game against Alcoa before the suspension of the season. In a back-and-forth matchup, William Blount recorded 13 hits and seven RBIs before coming up short in a 10-8 loss.
Classon, who contributed a pair of doubles against the Lady Tornadoes, credited the seniors with making the underclassmen stronger.
“We definitely put up a fight, and I think that was one of our best games,” Classon said. “The team just clicked. … The seniors definitely set a high standard. It makes you want to work harder and be the best you can be.”
In their brief stretch of competition, Leatherwood said seniors Abby Costner, Makenzie Rains, Landon Spradlin and Chloe Payne were productive on offense while senior pitcher Emilee Braden was beginning to find her groove in the circle.
“We were going to get there,” Leatherwood said. “We had the lineup to compete at the end."
