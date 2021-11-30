After 13 lead changes in the fourth quarter, Caden Windle’s 3-point shot from the baseline rolled around the rim and dropped in with 3.8 seconds to play, forcing overtime.
Momentum would seem to be with William Blount entering the extra frame, but South-Doyle scored the first four points and never trailed again, closing out with a hard-fought 69-65 victory over the Governors on Tuesday.
Windle hit the last of his six 3-pointers to cut the game back to a one-possession difference, but William Blount (4-2) created two turnovers and some rushed shots in the final two minutes. South-Doyle (5-1) pushed into the paint on its final possessions, scoring on a baseline drive from Ayden Rauton then converting just enough free throws, 3-of-6, to hold on for the win.
The two teams jockeyed for the lead throughout the contest with neither being able to pull out further than two possessions.
Windle’s 3-pointer with seconds remaining in regulation might have been for the win but for one crucial lapse from the Governors’ defense.
Cherokee Jatory Newton was fouled after backing into the paint for a short bucket. His free throw attempt bounced back high off the rim. Shawn Gary leapt over two Governors to grab the rebound and put-back, pushing a one point lead to three points and making Windle’s trey necessary for the extra period.
“That was a huge play in the game, a big swing with us not getting the rebound and them getting it and the score,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “One difference of possession like that, it’s the difference in a close game. It could have been over the back, but we’ve just got to do a better job of getting that rebound, regardless. We’ve got to be tougher.”
Matthew Clemmer led all scorers with 26 points. The junior forward canned three 3-pointers and was 5-of-6 on charity tosses. Caden Windle finished with 20 points, all but two of those from beyond the arc. Riley Everett finished with 11 points.
Outside of those three in double digits, other Governors contributed only eight points.
South-Doyle enjoyed a more balanced attack. Newton and Quentin Carr led the Cherokees with 16 points apiece. Parker Williams added nine, including the key three to open overtime. Rauton scored eight, Gary had seven and Silas Webster six points.
The two teams each scored 13 in the first period and finished the first half with South-Doyle ahead 28-27. William Blount led 40-39 going into the last quarter of regulation.
Griffin finished with 24 of the Lady Cherokees’ total 49 points. Myers totaled 23 but with freshman Charlise Scarlett calmly draining five 3-pointers, including a key bucket early in the fourth quarter when South-Doyle was attempting to mount a comeback, to help the Lady Governors hold the lead.
Sophomore Chloe Russell played a key role in the win as well, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
“(Teammates) did a really good job of handling the pressure and making plays down the stretch and keeping their composure,” Myers told The Daily Times. “(Scarlett) had a great game. I’m really proud of her. Her confidence level has gone up so much since we started and I’m really happy to have her out there on the court.”
William Blount (4-2) appeared to be cruising early on after taking a 19-8 lead after one quarter and holding that 11-point gap with a 30-19 margin at the break. South-Doyle (3-3) got extra production from Cloey Wade (12 points) in the third quarter to trim its deficit to 46-39.
After the Lady Cherokees cut the lead to four points on an and-one from Griffin with just under two minutes remaining, Myers took charge. A nice assist inside to Halle Pickens, two free throws and one final pull-up jumper pushed the lead back to the final 57-49 count.
“Griffin is a very athletic guard, and we knew coming in that she was going to be their main player,” Myers said. “Our main plan was just that we had to stop her. Props to her, she played great.”
William Blount hosts county rival Heritage on Friday, Dec.3.
