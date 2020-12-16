Ahmaudd Sankey grew up a talented basketball player, but the court was missing the one thing football could provide: an outlet to cope with all the hardships he has endured in his life with his father and mother in prison.
“I think football has helped me so much,” Sankey told The Daily Times. “I can take my anger out on the field. Not having my parents in my life, it just makes me want to strive for greatness.”
Sankey was extraordinary throughout his Alcoa football career, showcasing versatility and an innate ability to produce big plays in his two seasons as a Swiss Army knife of sorts his sophomore and junior campaign before becoming a lead running back this season.
He drew interest from FBS programs Tulane and Kent State and multiple FCS programs, but ultimately, Southeast Missouri State seemed like the best fit academically and athletically.
Sankey signed with the Redhawks on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day inside Alcoa High School’s Lyceum.
“I really just think that it’s all about your education, but I also want to play,” Sankey said. “I don’t want to go somewhere and have to sit when I know that, humbly, I’m better than somebody else and they are playing because they have a bigger name than me or they have stars.
Sankey spent his Early Postsecondary Opportunity at Alcoa working toward becoming a registered nurse or some other profession in the medical field.
However, recently he has considered studying the culinary arts at Southeast Missouri State, even sharing what would be on the menu if he were cooking for a date.
“I would probably cook some ribeyes on the grill with some mashed potatoes and asparagus,” Sankey said. “Just keep it simple.”
It turns out the senior running back can cook on the field as well, rushing for 1,179 yards and 22 touchdowns on 135 carries to help lead the Tornadoes to their sixth consecutive Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship this season after serving as a running back-wide receiver hybrid as a sophomore and junior.
He was named the 2018 Class 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP after accounting for two touchdowns in Alcoa’s 21-14 victory over Covington, rushing for 60 yards and a score on nine carries while hauling in three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Southeast Missouri State views Sankey as a “weapon” and will likely utilize his versatility just as the Tornadoes did.
“I don’t know exactly what they have in mind, but they will find out that he has great vision,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “He can make chunks of yardage at a time. They are getting a good player, somebody that people around here have talked about for years.
“I think they will be pretty pleased with getting him.”
Sankey is equally delighted to be heading to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a place that he described as “my home away from home.”
More than anything, that is what football has provided Sankey over the years.
“Never having your dad in your life growing up due to jail and your mom being the same way, to me, it feels good to know I have another home again,” Sankey said. “It feels good to know that I won’t have to worry about what I’m going to do these next four years. I can get an education I can depend on and make it as far as I can.”
