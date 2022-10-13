SEYMOUR — Seymour coach Scott Branton believed his Eagles — injury plagued though they may be — were evenly matched with Grainger on paper.
The talent level on both sides was similar, and with playoff implications on the line, something would have to give. In the end, it was the Eagles' special teams that proved costly on a chilly Thursday night at Householder Field.
"A lot of these guys should be making mistakes in JV football and learning through that," Branton told The Daily Times. "Unfortunately, they're making mistakes on varsity nights, and those mistakes are amplified."
Three special teams plays cost Seymour in its 28-7 loss to Region 1-4A foe Grainger. The Eagles (3-5, 2-2 Region 1-4A) botched three snaps trying to punt, and all three directly resulted in a short field and Grainger touchdowns.
With the win, Grainger (5-4, 3-2) clinched the region's No. 3 seed and will avoid a matchup with Anderson County in the first round of the playoffs.
Seymour's first two miscues both came in the first quarter. The Grizzles forced a three-and-out on defense, and a bad snap traveled over the head of Seymour's punter. Grainger recovered the ball at the Eagle 24-yard line, and found paydirt five plays later.
Seymour's second offensive drive of the night ended in similar fashion. A punt snapped high, Grainger scooped the football up at the 12 and capitalized with a touchdown.
The extra yardage — and consequently, extra touchdowns — Seymour gift wrapped Grainger came back to bite in what was still a winnable game as late as the 10:20 mark in the fourth.
Seymour's defense kept itself in the game for as long as it could. The Eagles held Grainger under 200 yards of total offense , including 59 passing yards on seven attempts. The Grizzlies converted less than 50% on third down and committed the only turnover. The Eagles allowed just one score on drives that did not follow a botched snap.
"We put them (the defense) in bad positions, especially because of the mistakes" Branton said. "Defensively, they played well. But if you give anybody a short field, it's hard to keep them out when you're only forcing teams to go 20 or 30 yards.
"I told the coaches at the beginning of the week that I thought special teams would be the deciding factor. It was, but not in our favor."
The final missed snap rolled all the way to the Seymour 2-yard line. Grainger punched it in the very next play to go up by three scores, keeping a comeback out of Seymour's reach.
The Eagles still gave it their best effort on a 28-yard touchdown pass from emergency quarterback Josh Nevins to Connor Hilton two minutes into the fourth quarter, but the special teams miscues dug too deep a hole.
Branton tried to look at the positives from an otherwise disappointing night. His defense played well enough to win the game, and the offense showed promise late. The season was also not lost Thursday. Seymour already clinched a playoff berth, its second in as many years after missing out for five consecutive seasons.
But above all, Seymour's young players gaining experience — albeit experience from being thrown straight in the fire — will lead to better days in the near future.
"If you look big picture, these kids will be back with a lot of experience," Branton said. "I know it seems like a lot of doom and gloom right now, but we've punched our ticket to the playoffs, we've just got to get back to a more positive mentality. Get a better rhythm and get back on track these last couple of games leading up to the playoffs."
