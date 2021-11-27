Giles County deferred to the second half on the coin toss ahead of playing Alcoa on Friday, then Jordan Harris made the Bobcats instantly regret that decision.
Harris hauled in Xzorion Randolph’s opening kickoff and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, providing a preview for what would be in store for the next 48 minutes.
“As soon as I saw that hole I knew I was going all the way,” Harris, who finished with 216 all-purpose yards, told The Daily Times. “It was a big ole hole they created for me and I just hit it.”
The Tornadoes’ special teams were an integral part of their Class 3A Semifinal 42-12 trouncing of Giles County at Bill Bailey Stadium on Friday, setting them up with a rendezvous against East Nashville in the BlueCross Bowl at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga next week.
Between Harris’ kickoff return and freshman kicker Bacon Lauderback’s 32-yard field goal in the first quarter, special teams were directly responsible for 10 points, but the unit also helped set up two of the offense’s scoring drives and helped the defense pin the Bobcats back in the second half.
Two short Lauderback kickoffs slipped through the hands of the Giles County returner and on to the turf at Goddard Field before being recovered by the Tornadoes, both inside the Bobcats’ 35-yard line. Each recovery was paid off with a touchdown a few plays later.
It’s not the first time Alcoa has opened the floodgates thanks to plays made on the kickoff team this postseason. A pair of Lauderback kickoffs that were mishandled by returners led to quick scores in the team’s 63-0 drubbing of Gatlinburg-Pittman in the first round of the playoff on Nov. 12.
For senior quarterback Caden Buckles, having that special teams element adds to the success of an already dynamic offense.
“It’s fantastic, it’s great,” Buckles said. “When you see the first kickoff of the game and Jordan Harris takes it back 95 yards, you see us getting fumble recoveries on kickoffs, our ability to get the ball back and get our offense back on the field with a short field, it’s very nice for us because we really don’t have to do much. We execute like we know we can and score the points.”
In the third quarter, punter Colby Bledsoe had a punt land inside the Giles County 5-yard line. It rolled before being downed by Major Newman to put the Bobcats with their backs against their own end zone.
According to Alcoa coach Gary Rankin, the kicking game has been a concern at times, but has shown up during the Tornadoes dominating postseason run, helping them grab momentum early in games.
“(Special teams) played well,” Rankin said. “We were worried about our kick team. It’s just not been exactly what we wanted at times this year, but it was excellent tonight. Colby punted great, (Lauderback) did great, put it exactly where he wanted and we got a couple of recoveries off of it where (Giles County) got jittery. It was great.”
Special teams is an important phase of the game for any team, but Alcoa’s coaching staff puts a special emphasis on it. At the level the Tornadoes have been playing on offense and defense, having a special teams unit that can create explosive plays and turnovers makes them even more dangerous for opposing teams.
Harris showed that mentality on his kick return.
“The coaches, they get on us about our special team,” Harris said. “They tell us that we need to just get down there, get the ball, tackle. We’ve just got to get down there and do what we do.”
