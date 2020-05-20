Spectators will be welcome inside Smoky Mountain Speedway on Saturday when the Maryville race track hosts its Memorial Day Mayhem event.
The track will follow recommended CDC guidelines that include social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available at several locations.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Grandstand and tier parking gates will open at 3 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps, time trials and racing beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Grandstand ticket prices are $20 for adults. Tier parking tickets are $25 for adults. Tickets for kids 11 and under are free for grandstand and tier parking admission (tier parking is priced per person in the car).
Pit passes are $35 for adults and $15 for kids 11 and under.
Among the three races is the American All-Star Crate Series, which will award $3,000 to the winner.
The Topless Outlaw Late Model Series will make its first visit to the Smoky Mountain Speedway with its own $3,000-to-win race. It will feature some of the top steel head drivers in the region.
The sportsman late model division will host its second points race of the season with $1,200 awarded to the winner.
Smoky Mountain Speedway is located 12 miles south of Maryville. Take Highway 411 south for 10 miles and turn left onto Brick Mill Road. Follow Brick Mill Road for about two miles, and the racetrack will be on the right.
For additional information, contact the speedway at 865-856-8989 or visit www.smokymountain speedway.com.
