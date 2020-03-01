Christina White was elated when she found out she would return to shortstop for her senior season with Maryville College’s softball team.
The Alcoa High School graduate intended to play middle infield when she signed with Maryville, but once White got on the team it was clear she was needed in the outfield. It went well for three seasons, but for her, there is nothing quite like backhanding grounders in the hole or running toward second base and throwing to first base across her body. This year she finally is getting an opportunity to do that, and she has been thrown into a fire hotter than she ever could have imagined.
It is virtually impossible to throw out any of her teammates.
“I’ll get grounders and they will beat me out nine times out of 10 and coach (Leah) Kelley just shrugs because she knows every other offense is not going to be that way. They beat me by one step then I am going to beat (a player on) another team by six steps.
“I would say (my success rate throwing out teammates) is pretty decent, but honestly they show me up a lot. It humbles me.”
The Scots’ opponents are feeling White’s pain so far this season. They can’t keep them from scoring runs. Maryville swept visiting Methodist Sunday afternoon 8-5 and 13-5 and now has scored at least 10 runs in five of six games this season. The Scots (5-1) did that seven times in 40 games all of last season.
They averaged 5.6 runs per game last season. So far this year they’re scoring 11.7 per game. Last year Maryville was more likely to drive in a run with an extra-base hit. This year the Scots are better suited for putting the ball in play and beating out ground balls. The lineup is full of those type of players.
It starts with White at the leadoff spot and continues with freshman Courtney Deck, a Heritage High School graduate who was named the USA South Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Week last week for a productive weekend that included a 5-for-5 performance and is still hitting .550 after Sunday’s doubleheader. The bottom of the lineup is comprised of speedsters Kennedy Richardson, Amaya Goodloe and Ashton Hayden. None of them have to hit it out of the infield to reach base. Usually they just have to hit it to the left side.
“One of the biggest things is speed doesn’t slump,” coach Leah Kelley said. “They’re going to consistently put the ball in play and consistently put the pressure on the defense. It’s really working to our favor right now.
“Our hitters are doing an outstanding job of being consistent in the box. Their pitch selection is really good as well — hitting pitches they know they can put good contact to.”
There is plenty of power in the middle of the lineup with freshman Jazmine Geary, another Heritage graduate, Taylor Campbell, Reid Ballard and Morgan Brewer. Campbell already has three home runs, including a two-run shot to the opposite field in Sunday’s second game, after leading the team with nine last season. Kelley said she expected the offense to be potent even before the season began, noting that the Division III opponents they’ll face more often than not will struggle to throw out Maryville’s players that have Division I-caliber speed.
A great offense is the best friend of a team’s pitchers, and that is especially the case for Maryville this year. The Scots lost reigning USA South Pitcher of the Year Kaitlyn Smith when she enrolled in the school’s nursing program after last season, and they are using four freshmen this season.
Hannah Bruce and Danielle Abell lead the way with a combined record of 5-0, but Abell’s team-leading ERA of 3.42 is hardly scintillating. The pitching situation is not a surprise for Maryville, and Kelley praised pitching coach Kadey Robinson’s work with them in the early going.
“With freshman pitchers they are always going to be teachable moments,” Kelley said. “They’re doing a really good job of executing. Every now and then they’re going to give up hits. I told our offense and our defense as long as we score more runs than we give up we will win every single game. That’s our ultimate goal.
“We know some runs may be scored, but as long as we score more then we win the game.”
Winners of the last two conference titles, Maryville has its eyes set on a third in a row and another try at the NCAA Tournament. Kelley has been vocal about raising Maryville to a high level, and if it keeps piling up the runs like it has so far this season, that could happen as early as this season.
“I’m really proud of everybody,” White said. “We lost a few seniors, but we’ve come back like we’re the same team.”
