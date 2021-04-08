As soon as Spencer Williams saw Riley Tipton’s bat initiate contact with the baseball in the third inning, the Heritage senior immediately began trotting from second base toward home. He watched enough Tipton at-bats to know the ball’s final destination was going to be somewhere over the fence.
Williams and Tipton were playing well before Heritage’s game against Greenback on Thursday, and they were productive again in the Mountaineers’ 14-2 victory over the Cherokees on the opening day of the Blount Discount Pharmacy Tournament. Williams nearly hit for the cycle, producing a home run, triple and double in three at-bats. Tipton belted his third home run in four days, clobbering a grand slam over the center-field wall to lift the Mountaineers to their fifth straight victory.
The Mountaineers entered the season with a young roster. After the game, Williams said he believes he and his teammates are beginning to come together. That was evident in the final stats. Heritage registered six extra-base hits. Zach Hollman handled his business on the mound, limiting the Cherokees to two runs on four hits while striking out six batters.
“When (Williams and Tipton) play well, we are going to play well,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “The other kids feed off of them. … That’s two of our senior leaders right there. Spencer has started since he was a freshman and Riley started when he was a sophomore. They have been in the program for a long time.”
Williams didn’t waste any time giving the Mountaineers (8-7) early momentum. He drove the first pitch of his first at-bat off the right-field wall for a leadoff triple. Zander Melton drove in Williams with an infield grounder.
After Luke Johnson drew a walk, Tipton scored Melton by grounding out to shortstop. Both Jaden Jones and Nolan Cunningham ripped doubles to left in back-to-back at-bats to extend Heritage’s lead to 4-0. Austin Burger squeezed a single past Greenback’s third baseman to plate Cunningham and cap the scoring in the first.
Williams led off again in the second. This time, he muscled a 2-1 fastball to the warning track in center field. He beat the shortstop’s throw home for an inside-the-park home run.
The Cherokees tried to rally in the third. Conner James began the frame with a single and advanced to second on an error by Williams. Brennan Duggan scored James by smashing a double to right. Caden Lawson plated Duggan with a single to right to slice Heritage’s lead to 6-2.
The Mountaineers extinguished any chance of a Greenback comeback in the bottom of the frame. Burger led off with a single and then Dylan Varitek and Williams both drew walks to load the bases. Melton scored Burger with a sacrifice fly to center, and Johnson drew another walk to load the bases again. Williams later admitted that he knew Tipton was going to belt a grand slam even before he stepped into the batter’s box.
Tipton watched the first pitch sail past him for a strike. He dispatched the second pitch over the center-field wall.
In the fourth, Williams roped a two-run double to deliver the exclamation point, helping prolong the Mountaineers’ winning streak.
“Honestly the more games in a row you win, the more confidence you are going to get,” Bennett said. “We just need that to feed off on some of these kids who don’t have the experience that some of these other kids have. The more experience they get and more games they play, the better off we are going to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.