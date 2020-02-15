BASEBALL
OUTWARD: For boys and girls ages 4-13 based on their age as of March 1. Registration 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at the East Maryville Baptist Church. Registration also available at the church office during week. Shay Coker 865-771-1911.
CYCLING
SMART CYCLING TRAFFIC SKILLS 101 COURSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. It includes safety tips and techniques that increase the benefits of vehicular bicycling. All participants need a bicycle in good working order, front white light and red reflector and bike helmet. Course is free, but pre-registration required. For certification, an online course must also be completed prior to the course date. Donna Dixon Donna@jeffrothcyclingfoundation.org or 865-803-8887.
GOLF
KIWANIS 18th TEE IT UP FOR KIDS: Monday, April 13, at Green Meadow Country Club. Four-person SWAT. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Hole and tournament sponsorships also available. Bobby Perkinson blp4golf@yahoo.com or 865-983-4322.
RUNNING
SPRING SPRINT 5K: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Springbrook Recreation Center, Alcoa. First event of Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running. A portion of the proceeds benefit Blount County’s Area 15 Special Olympics. Register https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/MaryvilleParksandRecTripleCrownofRunning Register for all thee races of the Triple Crown prior to March 23 and save $15 with a $5 discount off the entry fee of each race.
9th RESURRECTION RUN: 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 11, Maryville High School parking lot. Registration $25 prior to March 29. https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/ResurrectionRun
HEROES FOR HOPE 5K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Greenbelt Pavilion, Registration $30 until April 18. Benefits New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/HeroesforHope5K
THREE SISTERS ULTRA FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. Saturday, April 25, features 6 hour, 12 hour and 24 hour options as well as team relays and distances of 50K, 100K and 100 miles around the Maryville College campus. https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57464
SOCCER
PARKS&REC YOUTH REGISTRATION: For ages 4-16. Registration open until Feb. 28 unless filled earlier. Fee: $65. includes game jersey. The season is tentatively scheduled to begin April 4 and will last six weeks. Games will be played at Everett Athletic Complex and Pearson Springs Park. http://parksrec.com/youth-soccer.html
