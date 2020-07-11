BASKETBALL
GIRLS GOT GAME CAMP: The three-day camp for kindergarteners to rising eighth graders is from 9 a.m. to Noon July 13-15 at the Everett Rec Center. It will be taught by high school and college coaches, including Maryville College men’s head coach Raul Placeres. The fee is $80. Register online at https://parksrec.com/summer-day-camps.html#basketball-camp.
FOOTBALL
FLAG FOOTBALL: Registration July 6-31 or until full for ages 6-12. Games will be played at the Everett Athletic Complex on Sunday afternoons beginning September 13. The fee is $85 for an eight-week season and includes a team jersey. Register online at https://parksrec.com/youth-football.html#flag.
EAST TENNESSEE CAMP: Camps for quarterbacks and receivers plus offensive and defensive linemen will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at Maryville High School and will be directed by Maryville football staff. The fee is $35 per camp. Register online at https://parksrec.com/summer-day-camps.html#offensive-defensive-linemen.
GOLF
KIWANIS 18th TEE IT UP FOR KIDS: Monday, July 20, at Green Meadow Country Club. Four-person SWAT. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Hole and tournament sponsorships also available. Bobby Perkinson blp4golf@yahoo.com or 865-983-4322.
16th TIM BLEDSOE MEMORIAL: A new date to be determined for the event held at Egwani Farms Golf Course, hosted by Alcoa High School’s Athletic Department. Benefits all students at Alcoa in the name of longtime school supporter Tim Bledsoe. Player registration costs $100 and includes a greens fee, cart and lunch. Prizes for the winning teams and door prizes also will be awarded. Sponsorships also are available. For more information, contact Joel Kirk at jokirk@alcoaschools.net or Josh Stephens at jstephens@alcoaschools.net.
KICKBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open from July 27-August 28. The cost is $175 per team. The season begins the week of September 7. Register in the Parks & Rec office.
RUNNING
THREE SISTERS ULTRA FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25, features 6 hour, 12 hour and 24 hour options as well as team relays and distances of 50K, 100K and 100 miles around the Maryville College campus. https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57464
SOCCER
YOUTH LEAGUES AND SOCCER FOR FUN: Sign up July 6-31 or until full for Soccer For Fun (age 4) and Youth Soccer (ages 5-16). Soccer For Fun games begin September 5, and Youth Soccer games begin September 12. Each program costs $65 and includes a game jersey. Register online at https://parksrec.com/youth-soccer.html
SOFTBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open from July 20-31 for men’s women’s and co-ed softball leagues run by Parks & Rec. The season begins August 17 and includes 10 games played at area parks. The cost is $375 per team plus $3.50 per player. In-office registration only.
