BASKETBALL
GIRLS GOT GAME CAMP: The three-day camp for kindergarteners to rising eighth graders is from July 13-15 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Everett Rec Center. It will be taught by high school and college coaches, including Maryville College men’s head coach Raul Placeres. The fee is $80. Register online at https://parksrec.com/summer-day-camps.html#basketball-camp.
FOOTBALL
FUTURE STARS SKILLS CAMP: The three-day camp for rising second through fifth graders will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from July 6-8 at the Everett Athletic Complex. It provides instruction on all offensive and defensive positions. The camp fee is $60. The camp director is Alcoa High School assistant coach Brian Gossett. Register online at https://parksrec.com/summer-day-camps.html#future.
FLAG FOOTBALL: Registration July 6-31 or until full for ages 6-12. Games will be played at the Everett Athletic Complex on Sunday afternoons beginning September 13. The fee is $85 for an eight-week season and includes a team jersey. Register online at https://parksrec.com/youth-foot ball.html#flag.
MARYVILLE YOUTH CAMP: The free one-night camp will last from 7-9 p.m. July 10 at the Maryville High School football field. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. It is open to all kids ages 7-13.
EAST TENNESSEE CAMP: Camps for quarterbacks and receivers plus offensive and defensive linemen will be held from 8-11 a.m. on July 20 at Maryville High School and will be directed by Maryville football staff. The fee is $35 per camp. Register online at https://parksrec.com/summer-day-camps.html#offensive-defensive-linemen.
GOLF
KIWANIS 18th TEE IT UP FOR KIDS: Monday, July 20, at Green Meadow Country Club. Four-person SWAT. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Hole and tournament sponsorships also available. Bobby Perkinson blp4golf@yahoo.com or 865-983-4322.
KICKBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open from July 27 to August 28. The cost is $175 per team. The season begins the week of September 7. Register in the Parks & Rec office.
RUNNING
THREE SISTERS ULTRA FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25, features 6 hour, 12 hour and 24 hour options as well as team relays and distances of 50K, 100K and 100 miles around the Maryville College campus. https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57464
SOCCER
YOUTH LEAGUES AND SOCCER FOR FUN: Sign-up July 6-31 or until full for Soccer For Fun (age 4) and Youth Soccer (ages 5-16). Soccer For Fun games begin September 5, and Youth Soccer games begin September 12. Each program costs $65 and includes a game jersey. Register online at https://parksrec.com/youth-soccer.html
SOFTBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open from July 20-31 for men’s women’s and co-ed softball leagues run by Parks & Rec. The season begins August 17 and includes 10 games played at area parks. The cost is $375 per team plus $3.50 per player. In-office registration only.
TRACK AND FIELD
SUMMER CAMP: The three-day camp for kindergarteners to ninth graders will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 6-8 at the Maryville Junior High School track. It will be directed by Maryville High School coaching staff. The fee is $60. Register online at https://parksrec.com/summer-day-camps.html#track.
