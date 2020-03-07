GOLF
KIWANIS 18th TEE IT UP FOR KIDS: Monday, April 13, at Green Meadow Country Club. Four-person SWAT. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Hole and tournament sponsorships also available. Bobby Perkinson blp4golf@yahoo.com or 865-983-4322.
16th TIM BLEDSOE MEMORIAL: Saturday, May 9, at Egwani Farms Golf Course, hosted by Alcoa High School’s Athletic Department. Benefits all students at Alcoa in the name of longtime school supporter Tim Bledsoe. Player registration costs $100 and includes a greens fee, cart and lunch. Prizes for the winning teams and door prizes also will be awarded. Sponsorships also are available. For more information, contact Joel Kirk at jokirk@alcoaschools.net or Josh Stephens at jstephens@alcoaschools.net.
OUTDOORS
FLY FISHING CLASS: Saturday, March 21, for ages 12 and up, at the Alcoa Duck Pond. Includes instruction on fly fishing rods and equipment, fly rod casting, line management and casting techniques for the Smoky Mountains area. Fly rods will be provided. Tto register, visit: http://parksrec.com/adult-programs.html#fly-fishing.
RUNNING
SPRING SPRINT 5K: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Springbrook Recreation Center, Alcoa. First event of Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running. A portion of the proceeds benefit Blount County’s Area 15 Special Olympics. Register https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/MaryvilleParksandRecTripleCrownofRunning. Register for all thee races of the Triple Crown prior to March 23 and save $15 when you receive a $5 discount off the entry fee of each race.
9th RESURRECTION RUN: 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 11, Maryville High School parking lot. Registration $25 prior to March 29. https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/ResurrectionRun
HEROES FOR HOPE 5K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Greenbelt Pavilion, Registration $30 until April 18. The certified course will run through the Greenway, end with an awards ceremony and kids celebration at The Theater in the Park and benefits New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Maryville/HeroesforHope5K
THREE SISTERS ULTRA FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. Saturday, April 25, features 6 hour, 12 hour and 24 hour options as well as team relays and distances of 50K, 100K and 100 miles around the Maryville College campus. https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57464
SOFTBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open until March 27 for adult softball leagues run by Parks & Rec. A church league is being offered this year. Information on fees and schedules are online at http://www.parksrec.com/adult-softball.html. Registration must be completed in the Parks & Rec office.
TENNIS
INSTRUCTION CLASS: Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning in mid-March at Sandy Springs.Register at the Parks & Rec office or online at http://www.parksrec.com/youth-programs.html#tennis.
