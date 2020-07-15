FOOTBALL
EAST TENNESSEE CAMP: Camps for quarterbacks and receivers plus offensive and defensive linemen will be held from 8-11 a.m. on July 20 at Maryville High School and will be directed by Maryville football staff. The fee is $35 per camp. Register online at https://www.parksrec.com/recreation-program/summer-day-camps#linemen.
GOLF
KIWANIS 18th TEE IT UP FOR KIDS: Monday, July 20, at Green Meadow Country Club. Four-person SWAT. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start 1 p.m. Hole and tournament sponsorships also available. Bobby Perkinson blp4golf@yahoo.com or 865-983-4322.
KICKBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open from July 27 to Aug. 28. The cost is $175 per team. The season begins the week of Sept. 7. Register in the Parks & Rec office.
RUNNING
THREE SISTERS ULTRA FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. Saturday, July 25, features 6-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour options as well as team relays and distances of 50K, 100K and 100 miles around the Maryville College campus. https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=57464
SOFTBALL
ADULT LEAGUE REGISTRATION: Open from July 20-31 for men’s women’s and co-ed softball leagues run by Parks & Rec. The season begins August 17 and includes 10 games played at area parks. The cost is $375 per team plus $3.50 per player. In-office registration only.
