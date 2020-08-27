GREENBACK — Greg Ryan figured out that Tyler Jeffries, a Power 5 prospect that was expected to be the anchor for Greenback’s offensive and defensive line, was no longer with the program along with everybody else.
5Star Preps tweeted Tuesday night that the junior planned to sit out the rest of the season to focus on his academics and strength training and transfer to Alcoa for the 2021 season. No one informed Ryan beforehand.
“(We were surprised) a little bit, but we’re more surprised about how we found out,” the Greenback coach told The Daily Times. “Obviously, that’s a family decision. We respect their decision and we wish him the best of luck.”
Greenback (0-1) hosts last season’s Class 2A runner-up Meigs County (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Friday, Aug. 28) on Cooper Field.
It is a tough opening matchup for the Cherokees as they attempt to adjust after losing Jeffries, especially on defense.
The Tigers rushed for 271 yards against Sweetwater in their season opener, led by quarterback Logan Carroll, who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
“It will definitely have an impact, but football is a team game,” Ryan said. “Everybody knows that when you lose any guy in 1A football, especially a starter, regardless of their (individual) impact, it’s going to affect us somewhat.
“The next guy has to understand that he has to step up and show us that he is ready in practice. We feel like that will happen, and we’ll be just fine.”
The Cherokees are not certain on who exactly is next in line because several players have been out with illness. While Jeffries’ ability to disrupt an opposing ground attack will be missed, the bigger impact may come from sliding somebody else at left tackle to protect freshman quarterback Brennen Duggan.
Duggan completed 10 of his 20 attempts for 80 yards in his first career start.
“I think he’s the first freshman quarterback to start here since I did, and I didn’t play defense,” Ryan said. “He’s asked to do a lot, and I thought he handled it really well. He got us in and out of the huddle, communication was not an issue, which there usually is in the first game regardless of how old you are as a quarterback.
“He executed a lot of the offense. Obviously, there are plays he would like to have back and some mistakes that he made, but he didn’t get a lot of help either. Some of these older guys that have played a lot of football have to make plays to help him out.”
Greenback lost to rival Loudon in its season opener for the second consecutive year. The Cherokees were defeated by the Tigers in Week 2 last season before rattling off 12 straight wins to earn their fourth Class 1A BlueCross Bowl appearance in five years.
It is possible Greenback endures a similar early-season funk, but the hope is that it can learn from a difficult first two weeks and repeat the success it had a year ago.
“We didn’t play great football and we’re never happy with losing a game, but we saw some good things and we had some good teaching moments,” Ryan said. “We were able to point out a lot of mistakes that guys made, and hopefully they don’t make those same mistakes. I’m sure they’re going to make different ones this week, and we’ll correct them.
“Hopefully we can keep growing as a team and get better each week.”
