With 47 qualifiers, Blount County will be well represented this week at the TSSAA state wrestling championships in Franklin.
The qualifiers include 18 regional champions and 18 that are back at state for at least the second time. Nine are making at least their third trip, including four-time qualifiers Zuriel Hampton-Coffin of Maryville and Ryan Wimbley of Alcoa.
The competition will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Williamson County Expo Park. Here are 12 wrestlers to watch.
Kambell Brown, Alcoa
Weight class: 195
Record: 50-3
Noteworthy: Last year as a junior at Grace Christian, he won 49 matches and placed fifth at 182 in the Division II competition. This year he became one of 11 Alcoa wrestlers ever to win at least 50 matches.
William Carter, Alcoa
Weight class: 170
Record: 44-10
Noteworthy: After winning a regional title, the senior will look to close his career with a strong performance in his third trip to state.
Hunter Davis, Heritage
Weight class: 132
Record: 40-5
Noteworthy: It’s hard to win 40 matches in a season, and it’s harder to place at the Class AAA state tournament. With a 7-4 record at state during his last two trips, the junior region champion looks poised to win his first medal.
Taylor Davis, Heritage
Weight class: 215
Record: 19-0
Noteworthy: The junior will not be afraid of the state’s biggest stage with this being her third consecutive trip. In 2018 she was the state runner-up, and last year she placed fourth.
Tre Jones, Alcoa
Weight class: 160
Record: 43-4
Noteworthy: The senior is having his best season yet, and after winning the regional title that yielded his third consecutive state qualification, he’ll look to win multiple matches at state for the first time.
Imran Saypulaev, William Blount
Weight class: 145
Record: n/a
Noteworthy: The senior is enjoying his best season yet with the highlight being the regional title he won last week. This is his second trip to state.
Colby Sinclair, Maryville
Weight class: 182
Record: 34-3
Noteworthy: A junior, he is back for his second try at the state tournament, where he went 0-2 at 170 last season. He won the regional title last week with a takedown with 11 seconds left in the match.
Thomas Stadel, Maryville
Weight class: 195
Record: 32-7
Noteworthy: The freshman has been strong all season. His latest to wins came at the regional tournament where he won the title.
Kerra Strevel, Heritage
Weight class: 112
Record: 10-0
Noteworthy: Dominance is the name of her game, and there are no signs of that changing any time soon. The junior has lost only once in her career and is the two-time reigning state champion at 112.
Zachary Teaster, Heritage
Weight class: 120
Record: 31-10
Noteworthy: The junior region champ is 3-4 in two previous trips to state so experience will not be an issue this week.
Lance Williams, Alcoa
Weight class: 285
Record: 30-0
Noteworthy: A dominant youth wrestling career has carried over to the high school level and, despite being the youngest competitor at heavyweight, he’ll be in the discussion for a spot on the medal stand.
Ryan Wimbley, Alcoa
Weight class: 152
Record: 44-6
Noteworthy: Now a four-time state qualifier, the senior is coming off a regional tournament performance that netted him a title and a Most Outstanding Wrestler award. He is 8-6 in his first three trips to state and twice has been a medalist.
