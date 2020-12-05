For the last 14 years, coach Steve Feather has constantly searched for ways to improve his Maryville boys soccer team. He admitted he thought his program was growing stale. He decided his players needed a leadership change.
So on Friday, Maryville soccer’s twitter account announced that Feather was stepping down as Maryville’s boys soccer coach after coaching the Rebels for 14 years. His assistant, Nick Bradford, will take over the program in the spring. Feather still plans to coach the girls soccer team in the fall.
“I am a firm believer that kids need to hear a new, fresh voice,” Feather told The Daily Times. “I think this is a good opportunity to grow our program. (Coach Bradford) dots every 'I' and crosses every 'T.' He’s got a great mind for the game. Most importantly, he’s great at building relationships with kids. I thought he’s the type of personality that our boys need right now.
“In my mind, it was just a good time to get a new fresh voice in there and have them learn from (Bradford) and continue to grow as a program.”
During Feather’s tenure, the Rebels consistently won in one of the most competitive regions in Tennessee. The Rebels won multiple district and regional championships and advanced to the state tournament in 2013.
Feather, though, was quick to credit his players for his program’s success. He’s excited to see them continue to thrive under Bradford’s leadership.
“I still want to be around the kids; I still want to watch the games,” Feather said. “But this is his show and quite frankly it feels great not to be in charge. I’ve been in charge for a long time. … Most of all, I’m proud of the character of the boys we’ve developed. I’ve been spoiled with kids and you can talk about wins and losses, but I think back on the kids I’ve had the privilege to coach, the kids who do everything right in the classroom and the kids who work hard for you.
“That’s what I am most proud of — the fact that most of our kids, as cliche as this sounds, have grown into men.”
