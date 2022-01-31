Comfortably ahead after halftime, Heritage opened up the third quarter with a glaring defensive lapse, allowing an uncontested 3-point shot on Hardin Valley’s opening possession.
Heritage coach Rick Howard wasted no time showing his team that such a miscommunication wasn’t going to be tolerated. He quickly called a time-out and replaced all five starters.
“If you don’t want to be playing defense, you don’t belong in there,” Howard groused along the sidelines as play resumed.
The message was clearly delivered. Heritage limited Hardin Valley to single-digits in each of four quarters and had 11 players hit the scoring tables in a 54-23 clipping of the Lady Hawks.
Heritage (20-5, 6-2 District 4-4A) was led in scoring by freshman Chloe Heath with 16 points. The 6-foot-1 post player showed the full range of her offensive skills with two 3-pointers and some nifty inside footwork, including one switch ending with a soft left-handed push for her last field goal midway through the third quarter.
“(Heath) is really stepping up, for a freshman, especially in this league,” Howard said. “She had a really good game. She’s just stirring up and really playing some good ball for us. It’s in the family. I coached her mom and her mom’s twin and it’s just in the family, they can all shoot the ball.”
KJ Lasorsa was the next highest scorer with eight points, with Kinsi Carnes adding six and Jay Coker five points. Hardin Valley (9-9, 0-7) was led by sophomore post Gracie Waite whose inside strength contributed 11 points.
Heath scored the opening bucket of the game on one of her two 3-pointers. Five other Lady Mountaineers followed suit with baskets and the defense was stifling, leading to a 16-4 lead after one period. Hardin Valley managed only four points in the second quarter and Heritage went to the break with a 25-8 lead.
After Howard chastised his starters for relaxing early in the third period, Heritage built the lead to 42-17 entering the final quarter.
The Lady Mountaineers have limited opponents to single digits over the past eight quarters, with this defensive gem added to a 61-20 over rival Maryville last week.
“The kids are buying in to setting down and guarding their girl and not letting them get to the hole, and just playing hard,” said Howard. “I thought everyone that went in tonight played hard, and I was proud of them.
Hardin Valley Academy 52, Heritage boys 51: Heritage coach Brad Flatford didn’t understand it, and neither did Hardin Valley forward Nick Liakonis.
Postgame, both were asked for explanations of why, with .5 second on the clock, Liakonis went to the free-throw line after a missed Hardin Valley shot appeared to take the game into overtime.
Both were also asked why, after Liakonis drilled his first free-throw attempt, a long discussion with referees and coaches ensued and Liakonis was sent back to the line, where once again the Hawks senior calmly netted another charity toss for the game-winner.
Liakonis then purposefully missed his second attempt, leaving Heritage with nothing but a full-court heave to try and salvage victory from the jaws of disbelieving defeat. The heave failed and Hardin Valley escaped with a 52-51 win over a frustrated Heritage squad.
“Our guys played extremely hard and did everything we asked them to do,” Flatford said. “It was a tough loss, it really was. We had our chances and did some things really well. I just can’t fault our guys the way they played, they fought their tails off.”
Heritage (8-16, 0-8 District 4-4A) trailed most of the game but fought back for a 43-41 lead entering the final quarter. The Mountaineers had the ball and a chance for a game-winner but committed a turnover to give Hardin Valley (13-8, 4-4) a last opportunity for the win.
Hawks leading scorer Jaelynn Powell, who had troubled the Mountaineers all night with his strong drives, went to the hole but missed as time seemingly expired. On the fight for the final rebound, Heritage was whistled for bumping into Liakonis.
The senior hit nothing but net on his first attempt and was equally perfect after the long pause and reset to claim the road win over the baffled Mountaineers.
The loss marred a strong game from Mountaineers sophomore forward Colby Smith, who led all scorers with 18 points. Heritage big man Grant Campbell got into early foul trouble and finished with just five points, but Smith was strong inside to keep Heritage close.
The Hawks led 15-12 after one period and stretched that lead to 33-26 at the half, as Hudson Stokes (11 points) hit all three of his treys in the second quarter.
A 17-8 scoring advantage propelled Heritage to a 43-41 lead entering the final quarter. Two failed chances at and-one 3-point plays, however, kept the Mountaineers from pulling further ahead.
Jamin Russell hit a big trey from the corner to knot the contest, 51-51, with 58 seconds remaining, but a free-throw attempt the sophomore was awarded on the shot was not converted, keeping the two teams at 51-51 with 58 seconds to play.
Hardin Valley failed to score, then Heritage committed its last costly turnover. Powell raced down the court in 4.5 seconds but missed his final drive, and the foul was called as both teams fought for the rebound to put Liakonis at the line for the final winning shot.
