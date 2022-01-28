Two weeks after having to stave off Maryville in the final minutes and escape with a three-point win on the road, the Heritage girls basketball team didn’t give the Lady Rebels much of a chance to hang around.
Headlined by a strong defensive outing, the Lady Mountaineers shut down the Maryville offense for four quarters and used a second half onslaught from beyond the arc to down their county and District 4-4A rival, 61-20, at Heritage High School on Friday.
“I was really proud of the kids with just how hard they played,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “They were focused tonight after almost giving that game up (at Maryville). We played good defense for three quarters until we started subbing and even then, they played good defense. I thought the 1-on-1’s, we won those battles and rebounding very well.
“When you do that, play great defense and shoot the ball really well, that’s a good sign you’re going to win.”
Heritage (19-5, 5-2 District 4-4A) overcame a slow start on the offensive end but didn’t let up its defensive intensity, which made the Lady Rebels (9-14, 2-4) uncomfortable for much of the night and forced a plethora of turnovers.
Maryville guard Tatianna Cvitkovic hit a jumper late in the first quarter to pull the Lady Rebels within seven, but the Lady Mountaineers held them to just four total points in the second quarter to take a commanding 25-10 lead into halftime.
Heritage presented a more balanced attack right away in the second half as a Halle Waters 3-pointer ignited a shooting showcase the rest of the way while its defense held Maryville to its lowest point total of the season.
The Lady Mountaineers connected on 10 of 15 shots from deep with Jay Coker leading the charge with 13 points. Rebekah Gardner finished with 12.
The performance came less than 48 hours after Heritage struggled shooting the ball in the second half in a 63-42 loss at Bearden on Wednesday.
“It was great,” Howard said. “(At Maryville on Jan. 14) we did the same thing that we did at Bearden, we didn’t score, we couldn’t hit shots. Tonight, I thought the girls were focused. They’ve been working hard, they’ve stayed after practice to get some shots in and they hit them. I was impressed.”
For Maryville coach Scott West, it was a combination of factors that led to the loss and his team’s response to Heritage’s defensive attack was among the biggest.
The Lady Rebels finished with just three players in scoring figures and Cvitkovic accounted for most of those, finishing with 14 of their 20 points.
“I think Heritage plays good defense every game,” West said. “They’re more physical than we are and they wanted it more than we did, there’s no question. We were on our heels, we didn’t attack. We just couldn’t do anything positive.”
With games against district powerhouses Bearden and Farragut still to play before the end of the regular season, West hopes to see less of what Maryville displayed on Friday, but those changes will have to happen in a hurry.
“(Heritage) cranked it up defensively and we didn’t,” West said. “We were uncomfortable and they weren’t. We just got whipped. We were whipped in every aspect of the game. We didn’t do anything right. It doesn’t get any easier when you’ve got Bearden coming and Farragut on Tuesday.
“We’ll just have to wait and see what comes out of the locker room and see what shows up.”
Maryville boys 69, Heritage 49: When the Maryville boys basketball team lost senior guard Charlie Rice to injury last week against William Blount, head coach Mark Eldridge was looking for players to step into his place in a tough District 4-4A stretch.
The Rebels entered Friday on a two-game skid, dropping games to the Governors and Bearden before traveling to Heritage, a team they had to pull away from to beat two weeks ago at home, but in Rice’s absence, Eldridge saw what he wanted against the Mountaineers this time around.
Maryville picked up an offensive rhythm early and limited itself to just seven turnovers, making the most of its possessions to down Heritage, 69-49, and get back to above .500 on the season.
“We’ve now had a couple of games without (Rice),” Eldridge told The Daily Times. “Losing Charlie was so big for us but we protected the ball better and shot it better with better possessions tonight, so although we miss him, these other guys have started to step up. We did what we were supposed to do, come out and execute and just methodically come out and increase the lead.”
Four Rebels finished scoring in double figures as Robbie Eldridge led the team with 13 points and David Coon tallied 11.
Both teams traded baskets for more than a quarter, but Maryville (11-10, 2-4 District 4-4A) hit its stride midway through the second period, outscoring the Mountaineers (8-15, 0-8), 16-6, to take a 31-20 lead at the half.
“We wanted to press early,” Eldridge said. “We got a few turnovers but then we got in some foul trouble and (Heritage) made about six free-throws in a row. We got out of it and we got a little screen-roll action up top and we were able to get to the rim. I thought that was very effective for us. We made a nice run right before halftime to bump (the lead) to 11, which I thought was a pivotal point in the game.”
That second-quarter run poured over into the third as the Rebels scored on three early possessions in the frame with scores from Eldridge and Nick Johnson to up their advantage to 37-22, opening the way for a second half rout that Eldridge hopes serves as a motivator for the remainder of their regular season and district tournament slate in the coming weeks.
“Our guys have confidence,” Eldridge said. “I truly think that with the way we shoot and if we can start handling the ball better, I think we can compete with anybody. Our guys are confident, they don’t lack for that, so they’re excited about (that).”
Protecting the ball is an issue Heritage has also struggled with at times this season and it’s a problem that has kept the Mountaineers out of games late, but head coach Brad Flatford saw some improvement in that area against Maryville.
This time, it was defensive breakdowns that proved costly for his team.
“We didn’t turn the ball over as much, we just struggled defensively,” Flatford said. “We had a hard time keeping the ball in the lane. Did a poor job guarding the high-ball screen. You cannot do that against a team with guards as good as that. We really struggled with it.”
For the Mountaineers, Campbell, who was limited to just eight hard-earned points in their loss to Bearden on Wednesday, responded with a team-high 15 points against the Rebels and Heritage was only outscored by two in the fourth quarter with Fin Lowans, Corey Cooper and Colt Clark combining for four 3-pointers late.
While the inability to slow down Maryville on the defensive end was Flatford’s biggest takeaway, his bench helped provide some positives about where the program is heading in his first season.
“I told our guys, we’re going to get better,” Flatford said. “It’s just a process and it’s going to take some time. We are eventually going to get better. We’re going to be alright.”
