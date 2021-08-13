The stakes weren’t as high as they will be in next Friday’s season opener against Rhea County, but Alcoa coach Gary Rankin got a good look at his young defense at Jack Renfro Stadium on Friday night.
With the Tornadoes having to fill spots from a dominant defense that was responsible for eight shutouts and a myriad of turnovers en route to a Class 3A BlueCross Bowl championship last season, Rankin is optimistic that he has the personnel to take up that mantle.
In the opening quarter of the jamboree, Alcoa shut out William Blount, 13-0, thanks in part to a suffocating defense that was bursting into the Governor’s offensive backfield and breaking up Matthew Clemmer’s downfield passes.
But it wasn’t all perfect. The Tornadoes were flagged multiple times, particularly on the defensive front. That’s something Rankin would not like to see replicated in the opener.
“We scrambled around pretty good,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “We had a couple of stupid penalties that kept (William Blount) going. I think we had a 15-yarder (pass interference) and then we had two guys jump offsides, which is inexcusable, poor coaching.
“It just shouldn’t happen. But besides that, I thought they played pretty good.”
Offensively, Alcoa was nearly flawless for the majority of its first quarter showing.
Quarterback Caden Buckles, who led the Tornadoes in two of their three drives, was 4-of-5 passing and picked up a couple of first downs with his legs on both scoring drives before Zach Lunsford took over on the final drive.
“Buckles played well,” Rankin said. “We just wanted to look at some things. Went with some two-tight (end) offense early and our two-minute offense to look at a little bit. I thought he did well.”
Both scores for Alcoa came from running back Jordan Harris. His first touchdown was from six yards out to cap off a 70-yard drive with 7:54 left in the quarter and the second was a 15-yard run through the Governor’s defense with 3:59 to go.
“Jordan (Harris) stood out pretty good,” Rankin said. “It was a pretty solid quarter from him, I was pretty happy. He did good and I thought he had some nice runs in there and moved around pretty good.”
Micah Franklin impresses for Greenback
First-year Greenback head coach Ethan Edmiston says his team still hasn’t found its identity, but Micah Franklin provided an idea of what it could be against Heritage.
The senior quarterback was impressive in the Cherokees’ first drive against the Mountaineers, running the ball and the clock in the process as Greenback ate up more than eight minutes and 70 yards.
Franklin used his arm, too, keeping a Cherokees’ drive alive with a 13-yard pass to Kooper Williams on fourth down to give Greenback a first down inside the 10-yard line.
The pay off was a Landon Clifford run up the middle for three yards and into the end zone to put the Cherokees up 7-0, which ended up being the final score in the two teams’ third-quarter bout.
“When (Franklin) is in there, our running game is really good and clicking,” Edmiston said. “He’s a big part of the running game and having him as a threat opened up some of those holes and Landon Clifford ran the ball really, ran over some people.
“We’re still trying to find out what we’re best at, what’s our identity but right now our strong running game has been our best bet.”
While the offense struggled to duplicate its early success on the next two drives, Greenback’s defense was relentless, keeping the Mountaineers offense at bay and limiting their run game.
“They were solid every time they were on the field,” Edmiston said. “That last drive, you’re a little worried about maybe they’re getting tired and they might let a big play in, but they stayed consistent all the way through, got a big stop on fourth down.
“They’re good and they’re hungry, they’re ready to go. They were flying to the ball.”
New-look Maryville defense shows out
While it was merely one quarter of play, the Blount County Jamboree may have helped calm any nerves about Maryville’s new-look defense.
Friday night proved no problem for the Rebels, as they held Heritage scoreless en route to a 14-0 win. That’s a positive sign for a group that replaces nine starters from last year’s team.
“Obviously replacing three linebackers from last year and then three out of four in the secondary, two on the d-line, that’s tough for anybody,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “But I’m really excited about the kids that we have to replace that defensive group from last year, some guys that are ready to make big plays.
“What I love about our defense is they’re so coachable. Our coaches, they’re the best defensive coaching staff in the state, in my opinion. They’ll have those guys ready to play. I’m excited for some of the defensive guys we have that nobody knows yet, but they’re going to know them soon, I think.”
Another note from Friday’s jamboree for the Rebels was their heavy rotation of quarterbacks. Maryville played four quarterbacks in its first five plays, Hunt said, and rotated between its backup quarterbacks nearly every play, with starter Carson Jones only playing sparingly.
Maryville’s last touchdown came from one of those quarterbacks, as Zeek McCoy connected with Eli Elkins for a 20-yard scoring pass. Gage LaDue had already put the Rebels ahead with a 45-yard touchdown run.
“I think Carson’s obviously our guy,” Hunt said. “I think he played two or three plays tonight. And then after that, kind of a competition … Wanted to make sure that all three of those guys got to play some.”
Secondary strong, line play not for William Blount
William Blount’s performance against Alcoa on Friday was a mixed bag.
Though the Governors lost, 14-0, their secondary shined, not allowing any touchdowns through the air. On Alcoa’s final drive, William Blount’s Brandon Keeble swatted down a Zach Lunsford pass; three plays later, the Governors forced a turnover on downs.
“We didn’t give up big plays, and (Alcoa is) a big-play team,” William Blount coach Phillip Shadowens said. “You’ve kind of got to make them earn their way.”
Improving its play in the secondary is key for William Blount, and performing well in that area Friday against one of the state’s best teams surely helps the Governors build confidence.
That doesn’t mean everything was positive for the Governors, though. Shadowens wasn’t impressed with his team’s efforts at defending their run, nor the play of its offensive line.
“Obviously (Alcoa has) a big ole’ physical offensive line, a bunch of kids with lots of big Power 5 offers, and (we) couldn’t really stop the run game,” Shadowens said. “The bottom line is they just ran it kind of down our throats when they wanted to.
“I don’t think we ran-blocked well. We’ve got to run-block a little better. We expect more than that to go along with a lot of talented receivers and the quarterback that we have. So got to run it better, and as soon as we do that, we’ll win a bunch of games.”
Headrick, Deck battle for Heritage QB job
Coach Tim Hammontree has a quarterback competition on his hands, and it was apparent Friday night.
Junior Kyle Headrick and sophomore Wesley Deck have been battling for the starting job, and they had similar workloads in the jamboree. Headrick started Heritage’s matchup against Greenback, while Deck started against Alcoa, but the two signal-callers rotated consistently throughout the night.
“We’re still in that process of doing that,” Hammontree said. “Most of our guys up front believe in both of them. Getting the ball to the right people at the right time, both of them make total efforts to try to help our team. These are two guys who would play no matter what. Matter of fact, they would play any position we ask them to do.”
Hammontree and his staff will have to make a decision by next Friday, when they host Maryville for their season opener. The jamboree matchup essentially served as a preview for that game, and the Mountaineers have work to do before kickoff on Aug. 20.
“We’ve got to do a better job as a (coaching staff) making sure that they’re ready for games,” Hammontree said. “This was okay to go in and say, ‘We’re going to play two teams … We don’t scout them.’ But it’s not okay if our guys don’t follow instructions. So tonight, between the offensive line and defensive line, we had a lot of mistakes that took place up front.
“We have a few people in the secondary that are playing well at times, but they’re lost in the shuffle because there’s a fear of not being able to perform every single down. … We will struggle talent-wise sometimes to match up with anybody we play, but we have an opportunity to play better if we’ll just do the way we’re coached.”
