JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The scene in Jacksonville on Thursday mirrored Tennessee’s entire 2019 football season.
The Vols were behind, trailing Indiana by double digits in the Gator Bowl’s fourth quarter. Tennessee had not performed the way it should have, and disappointing quarterback play and missed opportunities had put it in a hole.
That’s when the Vols changed the narrative.
With 4:21 remaining in the game, Quavaris Crouch capped off a drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, and shortly after — thanks to the Vols recovering an onside kick — Tennessee took the lead off of Eric Gray’s rushing score from 16 yards out.
Just like that, Tennessee went from sitting behind the curve to pulling off a comeback win for the ages, 23-22, similarly to what it had done on the season as a whole.
“You really don’t find out a whole lot about yourself or a team until you face adversity, and we’ve faced a lot this year,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “A lot of it was self-inflicted, but still, it is what it is … We owned who we were and worked hard to improve.
“And I think that says a whole lot about our assistant coaches, everybody associated in our program and the players on our team. No quitters on that team.”
The Vols turned a 1-4 start that included losses to Georgia State and BYU into an 8-5 record and a Gator Bowl berth and win. They went from a doomsday scenario to a promising rebound down the stretch of the 2019 regular season.
But the majority of Thursday’s game gave no indication that Tennessee would be able to stage such a win.
The first quarter ended with no score before two Brent Cimaglia field goals gave the Vols a 6-0 lead with 5:21 remaining in the second period.
An Indiana field goal put the score at 6-3 by halftime.
As Tennessee’s offense stayed stagnant, the Hoosiers turned theirs on in the third quarter with quarterback Peyton Ramsey breaking the plane on a 1-yard touchdown run.
One minute later, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw a pick-six to Jamar Johnson after Johnson raced 63 yards the other direction.
After missing the extra point Indiana was ahead, 16-6.
With its offense still falling short, the Vols settled for another Cimaglia kick on a drive led by Brian Maurer, who replaced Guarantano following the pick-six. Guarantano returned to the game soon after.
Two more Indiana field goals put the Hoosiers up 22-9 just under five minutes into the fourth quarter, and that’s when Guarantano helped lead the Vols to what many had thought was close to a sure thing before the game began: A victory.
“It took 60 minutes, but our guys continued to scratch and claw,” Pruitt said, “and just kept trying to find a way. We kind of changed some things during the game a little bit on both sides of the ball, just trying to find something that was working.”
After Tennessee took the lead, Indiana drove down the field, but missed a 52-yard field goal attempt.
The on-field action got wonky due to a snap infraction as Tennessee tried to run out the clock, but the Vols ultimately stopped Indiana on its final try to win the game. Ramsey’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, just short of the hands of his intended receiver.
Guarantano finished the game 18-for-31 passing for 221 yards and two interceptions. Gray was Tennessee’s leading rusher with 86 yards and one score on 14 carries. He was named the game’s MVP, partly because he was the one who recovered Tennessee’s crucial onside kick.
“In practice, I feel like I’ve had like 500 reps with the onside kick because we’ve repped it so much,” Gray said. “But I’m just glad I caught it when it was 10 yards.”
Josh Palmer led the Vols in receiving with 68 yards on six catches.
Senior standout Jauan Jennings, playing in the final game of his Tennessee career, had two receptions for 27 yards. He only played the second half because he was suspended for the first half due to an incident involving a Vanderbilt player in Tennessee’s last regular season contest.
“When you talk about trusting somebody, (the seniors) are easy to trust because they’re dependable,” Pruitt said. “You can count on them. They have character. They represent the university and themselves, their family, in the right way. They’re really, really good football players, and we’re going to miss them.
“These guys are going to have an opportunity to play some more football, and I hope they get to play for a long time. But I’ll never forget them. I’ll never forget them because they hung in there when they didn’t have to. They hung in there when it wasn’t easy to do, which says a whole lot about them.”
With the win, the Vols end Pruitt’s second season with a three-win improvement over the previous campaign’s 5-7 mark. That record is significantly more important considering Tennessee’s early-season struggles.
The Vols enter the offseason with their focus on what lies ahead in the third year of the Pruitt Era. With Thursday’s victory, Pruitt is 13-12 in his two seasons as Tennessee’s head coach, including the bowl win.
Tennessee will open the 2020 season by hosting Charlotte at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.