Heritage and Hardin Valley showed similar amounts of offensive power, but the visiting Lady Hawks had no match for the spirited defense led by Melanie Morris.
The senior libero recorded an impressive 32 digs, skidding often across Rick Howard Court to wipe out Hardin Valley kill attempts and more importantly, starting up the Heritage offense for strong sets and putaway chances.
The Lady Mountaineers swept Hardin Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, with the defense of Morris leading to 43 kills, 22 from junior Caelyn Bradley.
“(Morris) is our motor, the fire,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble said. “She hates to lose and has that competitive fire that you need in a program to win, especially in big games.”
Heritage (14-3, 3-0 District 4-AAA) took the first game in relative ease, jumping ahead early and pulling away for a 25-13 win, with final points coming on a massive kill from Rayah Berta and a block by Haley Harnichar.
The Lady Hawks started stronger in the second stanza and led 12-9 until a lengthy service turn from Lady Mountaineer Grayson Jones put Heritage up 15-12. The teams were knotted at 23 but service specialist Brooklynne Carter hit an ace and Bradley picked up another kill for the win.
Outside hitters Calleigh Ringle and Tinsley Brown had strong starts in the third set, helping Hardin Valley (6-5, 1-2) forge ahead early. Timely blocks from Harnichar and Berta helped Heritage pull back to a 14-14 tie, with the stalemate continuing to 20-20.
From that point, Hardin Valley managed just two points on a service error and a Bailey Byrd block, but Bradley exploded with kills for the final five Heritage points and the sweep clincher, Heritage taking the game 25-22.
“Our defense was really on point tonight,” Morris said. “(Hardin Valley) really likes to pound cross, and I think the overarching factor of us winning was that we were way more scrappy, and getting up balls that they weren’t.”
A further key to the defensive superiority was that Morris and teammates were not just saving shots with digs, but setting their saves up for nice feeds to the front line. Aubrey Pierce took many of the defensive passes in the middle and consistently set up outside hitters, giving the senior 40 assists. In addition to Bradley’s 22 kills, Hannah Harnichar added nine kills and Haley Harnichar contributed six.
“We were defending the ball right where we needed to, high in the middle of the court so that we could run our offense,” Morris said. “That made our middle, Haley Harnichar, really available and that gave her lots of good kills. Same with (Bradley), she got a lot of good kills because we were always in transition because our dig area was really good tonight.”
Pierce had several strong service turns, with two aces and 11 points, trailing only Jones, who was credited with 13. Brooklynne Carter earned eight points with several strong serves including her key ace for the 24th point in game two.
Heritage travels to Johnson City to take on Science Hill on Tuesday. The Lady Mountaineers then host county rivals William Blount in a key District 4-AAA match Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.