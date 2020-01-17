Shooting is contagious, and sometimes one make is enough to turn the tide. That was never more evident than when senior Tanner Prats drilled a 3-pointer with five minutes, three seconds remaining in the third quarter to kickstart a double-digit comeback in William Blount’s 72-66 victory over rival Heritage on Friday.
“When we make shots and get going, everything seems to be rolling pretty smooth,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “The rim just seems to get bigger and people start making more shots, start feeling better about themselves and play harder.”
The first of three second-half 3s for Prats ignited a 10-0 run over a 59-second span that pulled the Governors (12-9, 2-5 District 4-AAA) within two of the Mountaineers (4-14, 2-5).
Heritage committed 15 second-half turnovers that helped William Blount erase the 12-point deficit.
“That just shouldn’t happen, but we’re learning and what we’re trying to do is make sure that when we play somebody in the tournament, we know exactly what we’re going to run and what is going to work,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “No. 22 (Prats) was the difference. In the videos we saw, he didn’t shoot much, but we found out he can.”
Heritage fended off the rally for the next four minutes before sophomore Cole Gibson hit a 3-pointer that was followed by a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass that led to a game-tying layup from junior Marshall Cooper.
“That was a great momentum swing by two guards who were just playing hard and having fun doing it,” Windle said. “We knew we hadn’t played our best, but it was time to play when we went into the fourth quarter tied up.
“We just needed a spark for some reason, and once we got it, we knew it was going to be a good quarter for us.”
Heritage senior Kameron Johnson exited with cramps, freeing up George to score 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and help the Governors secure their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers.
Prats tallied a game-high 23 points while Gibson added 16.
Heritage senior Tate Daniels returned three days after suffering a knee injury against Bearden and poured in 25 points to supplement a game-high 27 points from senior Jacob Powell.
“(With Tate) we can compete, and without we can’t because then teams will just double Jacob,” Godfrey said. “They gave us a chance, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Heritage girls 62, William Blount 39: William Blount coach Todd Wright crouched in front of the bench in silence, head in hands, during a timeout in the fourth quarter, fresh out of possible solutions to cure a struggling offense.
Heritage used the same strategy opposing defenses have used against William Blount in recent weeks, preventing the Lady Governors from getting to the rim and forcing them to shoot from the perimeter, and it worked.
“We’re not shooting the ball well at all, and if you don’t shoot the ball well and you don’t offensive rebound, then you have zero chance,” Wright said. “I don’t know why we’re not shooting the ball well. It’s obviously something we have to work on, but even when shots aren’t going in you can still defend and rebound, and we aren’t doing that either.
“We’ve got eight games to get fixed before tournament time. We just have to get better.”
William Blount (14-7, 3-4 District 4-AAA) was held under 40 points for third straight game and the fourth time in its last five games.
Heritage (17-2, 5-2) set the tone for a stifling defensive performance by limiting William Blount to two points during an eight-minute, 53-second stretch that spanned the last six minutes of the opening period and the beginning of the second.
“Coming off a tough loss against Bearden, we knew we had to get our heads on straight and play good defense, especially against William Blount because it’s our biggest game of the year,” Heritage junior Katlin Burger said. “So many of us know each other and we just want to be the better school in the county.
“It always feels good to win, but this was a huge win.”
The Lady Governors responded with their lone offensive spurt, scoring more than a quarter of their points in a four-minute span to trim their deficit to six points before Heritage senior Sara Swafford scored five unanswered points in the final minute of the half to kill the momentum.
“Those shots really brought us some energy because we hadn’t scored for a long time,” Heritage senior Emma Harig said. “She brought us back and got us scoring again.”
Harig took over after the intermission, tallying 19 of her game-high 23 points in the second half. Burger scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half to spark the Lady Mountaineer offense while junior Lexi Patty battled foul trouble.
Western Kentucky signee Jenna Kallenberg led the Lady Govs with nine points.
“Defenses are taking away our strengths and making us improve our weaknesses,” Wright said. “We have to find ways to get Jenna and McKenna (Myers) the ball in good situations where they can score and get to the free-throw line, and then the other kids can step up and make some plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.