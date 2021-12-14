It’s not often one of a team’s best performances in a certain area comes in a loss, but it did for Alcoa.
The Tornadoes impressed defensively Tuesday, at least in the eyes of coach Ryan Collins, keeping it close with Bearden through most of the game. They showed Collins what he wanted to see in effort and rebounding, but lacked in offensive consistency, and the Bulldogs eked out a 72-65 win.
“I thought (it was) one of our better defensive efforts and just competed and got on the boards, so I loved that,” Collins told The Daily Times. “That’s what’s going to be necessary for us.”
Jahvin Carter shined for Alcoa, racking up 32 points and draining six 3-pointers. His long-range barrage in the second quarter pulled the Tornadoes to within a point, 27-26, though Bearden entered halftime leading, 38-33.
“I thought Jahvin was very good,” Collins said. “Offensively, he had the hot hand. I think there are three kids for us (Carter, Tai Cates and Terrence Dorsey) that at any time could catch that hot hand, and it’s about just finding them and feeding them.
“Those guys put in the time. They’re very skilled and it’s going to show up in games. It’s just a matter of continuing to earn looks but you want them playing free, you want them playing confident. I thought Jahvin did that. You never know who it’s going to be out of those three.”
Bearden led, 53-45, to start the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer from Carter with 23 seconds remaining in the game pushed Alcoa to within three points. After the Bulldogs made two free throws, they intercepted a Tornado pass; after two missed foul shots, they got the ball back on the rebound and nailed their final two free throws to stave off the Alcoa comeback.
“We’ve put together a challenging non-conference slate and that’s what you want,” Collins said. “You want to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the area. I think Bearden is one of those teams. We want to put a win in the column and we’re just not there yet, but a lot of positives we can build on and carry forward.
“To be honest, we’re a work in progress, so we’re trying to put together things on the fly, limited time. We’re hoping to play our best basketball in February and March.”
One positive for the Tornadoes is that, with football season over, their roster has expanded. Players who were previously playing football have now been able to take the court for the basketball team.
“I love what a full roster looks like for us,” Collins said. “I think they just kind of bring a winning mentality, a competitive edge, doing whatever is necessary, some of the dirty work. Jordan (Harris) is doing some great things defensively, getting some easy ones on dump-offs, etcetera offensively. He’s just giving us leadership by example.”
Bearden 54, Lady Tornadoes 36: Alcoa got better quarter-by-quarter, scoring just two points in the first period at home against Bearden, but the Lady Tornadoes went on to put up seven, 13 and 14 points respectively in each of the next three quarters.
While the improvement made it a closer game than it would have been otherwise, it wasn’t enough to undo the Lady Tornadoes’ rough start, as Bearden downed Alcoa.
"We got better because I've got girls that compete, and they did that," Alcoa coach David Baumann said. "They fought and they competed and they hang around because they'll play hard."
While the effort was up to par for Alcoa (3-5), it's shooting and ball control left some to be desired, as evidenced by its low output in the first half.
"We didn't shoot the ball like we're capable of, for sure," Baumann said. "We turned the ball over a little more than we have been lately. Part of that has to do with me.
"Part of that though is the fact that, if we're going to hang in a game against a team like that, and they're probably the best team in the state, any class, to hang in a game, we're going to have to shoot better inside and we're going to have to take care of the ball better than (how) we took care of the ball. We knew that coming in."
After scoring just four in the first quarter, including Alcoa’s only points of the first period, Karli Haworth doubled her output with eight in the second half. She was Alcoa’s leading scorer with 12 points.
Macie Ridge nailed a 3-pointer prior to a Bearden (12-0) layup, making it a 20-9 Lady Bulldogs lead at halftime.
Bearden wore Alcoa down by nailing jumper after jumper, and it scored three points via a putback layup and a free throw to enter the fourth quarter ahead, 39-22.
The Lady Tornadoes didn’t stop fighting, as layups from Haworth and Ridge twice cut the deficit to single digits, but the Lady Bulldogs’ talented roster wouldn’t allow much leeway in keeping Alcoa at bay late.
Despite the loss, Baumann doesn't regret scheduling Bearden, an intimidating team which advanced to the state tournament last season.
"That's why we play teams like (Bearden)," Baumann said. "Our whole schedule is like that. We play Farragut, Bearden, Oak Ridge, Maryville. We play a lot of good teams, we're going to play Fulton later. We try to schedule tough out of district because basketball's a tournament sport and you want to challenge yourself and you want to be getting better for January.
"I've never been a coach that tries to rack up regular season wins because that doesn't help you come tournament time. You're just scheduling for wins. So we're trying to schedule teams that are going to challenge us, and this (was) a big one."
