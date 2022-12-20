The Lady Mountaineers’ latest defensive clinic came Tuesday afternoon in their opening game of the Heritage Christmas Tournament, a 67-40 throttling of Knoxville Central.
Heritage (11-0) limited Central (4-7) to a pair of field goals in the first quarter while forcing six turnovers, an indicator of what was to come over the final 24 minutes.
Heritage held Central to single-digit points in each of the first two quarters and only allowed as many as 13 points in the fourth, by which time the game had long been over. For head coach Rick Howard, the key to Heritage’s excellent defensive start to the year — Central was the seventh team it held to 40 points or fewer — has been the buy-in from every player on the roster.
“We lost five seniors, and they were a great defensive team,” Howard said. “Good defensive team, they held opponents to 38 points a game for the season. The young ones are buying in a little more to our defensive scheme. We have a couple of seniors that are helping guide them through it . . . It’s been a good combination so far.”
The Lady Mountaineers did not let up a point until the 5:57 mark in the second with a pair of Central makes at the free throw line. The Lady Bobcats did not hit a field goal until the final minutes, when they made a pair of 3-pointers to finish the first quarter trailing Heritage, 20-8.
Heritage was just as dominant defensively in the second, as it kept Central off the scoreboard until the 3:20 mark and then closed the quarter on an 8-0 run. The Lady Mountaineers then opened the third on a similar 11-0 run, putting the game out of reach and ensuring strong performances from Carsyn Swaney (17 points, 5 assists), Bekah Gardner (15 points, 5 rebounds) and Chloe Heath (10 points, 6 rebounds) mattered.
After some early-season defensive lapses when the Lady Mountaineers allowed 52 points to CAK, 47 points to Northview and 54 to Knoxville Halls, Howard reminded them during a timeout that they would not be able to rely on last year’s seniors. The results have spoken for themselves, as Heritage has won its last four games by nearly 29 points on average.
With its 11th consecutive win to start the year, Heritage advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament, where it will face a Morristown East team (6-6) that Howard knows is better than its record indicates. On Tuesday, East trailed Boyd Buchanan by 13 points in the first half, but got hot from the 3-point line and surged to a 14-point win.
Howard knows another strong defensive performance will be the key to a sustained Heritage tournament run.
“The first of the season, we were giving up a lot of points,” Howard said. “And I told them during a timeout that our seniors from last year aren’t here. I told them they need to step up and be like them. And they’re trying – they have a ways to go, but we’ve got time. We’ll find out when we play tomorrow. I know if Cumberland County comes out and we’re lucky enough to win, we’ll play two really good teams.”
